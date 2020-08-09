How do I create a modifiable "template" document in javascript?

#1

If I have html like this:

// more html
<div id="myTemplate">
	// more html
	<form id="form">
	<input type="hidden" name="your_name_here" value="">
    </form>
	// more html
</div>

// more html

I want to create a “mini” document that I can use the general document functions on, like getElementById() and getElementsByName().

But if I use

let myClone = document.getElementById('myTemplate').cloneNode(true);

I cannot manipulate the myClone variable with functions like getElementById and getElementsByName, because I receive TypeError: myClone.getElementById is not a function

I especially want to select all input elements by their name (here it is “your_name_here”) and set their values in this html selection.

What is the proper way to do this? I want to manipulate the html and then paste it back on the page in a different spot. I will have to do this repeatedly, with different values each time.

Here’s a related question I had while trying to solve this myself. The function querySelector() works with myClone: myClone.querySelector(). Why does this function work but functions like getElementsByName() do not? How do I know where and what objects querySelector() works on but functions like getElementsByName() do not?

#2

That isn’t a clone of the template. Instead it’s a reference directly to the template itself.

To create a clone, you’ll want to use cloneNode along with the true argument, telling to to make a deep clone.:

let myClone = document.getElementById('myTemplate').cloneNode(true);

The following page gives good details about using JavaScript to manipulate HTML templates.

#3

Sorry, I just forgot to add that in my simple code above! I do use cloneNode() in my real code, like this:

let myClone = document.getElementById('myTemplate').cloneNode(true);

And it still does not work. Thanks for pointing that out, though. I edited it above.

I actually already read that link (and based my code around it) but cannot use html templates in this situation. The link also only uses querySelector on the clone, not the functions I am trying to use like getElementsByName().

#4

I think that the main reason why getElementById and getElementsByName don’t work for you is that those are restricted to working only on the document, and not on subsets of it.