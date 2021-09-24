How do I create a line break here to separate two lines?

Code: https://jsfiddle.net/tnLv7dcs/1/
#holder {
width: 400px;
height: 400px;
background: #000000;
position: relative;
}
.hvcentered {
display: flex;
justify-content: center;
align-items: center;
width: 272px;
height: 272px;
position: absolute;
top: 0;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
left: 0;
margin: auto;
background: white;
}
.text1 {
font-family: Georgia;
font-size: 35px;
font-weight: 900;
text-align: center;
color: #38761d;
}
.text2 {
font-family: Georgia;
font-size: 35px;
font-weight: 900;
text-align: center;
color: #38761d;
}
<div id="holder">
<div class="hvcentered">
<p class="text1">One set of text</p>
<p class="text2">One set of text</p>
</div>
</div>