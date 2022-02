i want to POS my service, i want to provide image hosting service for my customers where my images will be like mydomain.com/image_id.jpg

how do i achieve the custom image url with another image hosting service like imgur until i have POS?

i have checked this question but , there isnt any answer yet on it

please help me to get my POS where my images are hosted on my domain , i want to the costs to be free until i have a POS.