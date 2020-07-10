How do I convert my objects to an array?

When I execute the code below in node, the command prompt complains that it needs an array of objects in order to use objects-to-csv.

const ObjectsToCsv = require("objects-to-csv"); async function scrapeDescription(url, page) { //more code ... return {url, cats, main_img, name, descript, price}; } async function saveDataToCsv(data) { const csv = new ObjectsToCsv(data); await csv.toDisk("spreadsheets/output.csv"); } browser = await puppeteer.launch({ headless: false}); const descriptionPage = await browser.newPage(); for (var i=0; i< 2; i++){ result = await scrapeDescription(scrapeResults[i], descriptionPage); console.log(result); } await saveDataToCsv(result);

When I don’t use the saveDataToCsv(data) function, I get the following results:

{ url: 'https://www.example.com/product_info.php?products_id=479684', cats: 'JEWELRY < ANKLET < FASHION < ', main_img: 'images/20200312/AK001501.jpg', name: 'Faceted Bead Pearl Link Anklet', descript: ' Style No : 479684 Color : Multi Theme : Pearl Size : 0.2"H, 9" + 3" L One Side Only Lead and Nickel Compliant Faceted Bead Pearl Link Anklet', price: '$2.25 / pc' } { url: 'https://www.example.com/product_info.php?products_id=479682', cats: 'JEWELRY < ANKLET < FASHION < ', main_img: 'images/20200312/AK0001.jpg', name: 'Freshwater Pearl Disc Beaded Anklet', descript: ' Style No : 479682 Color : Neutral Theme : Pearl Size : 0.25"H, 9" + 3" L One Side Only Lead and Nickel Compliant Freshwater Pearl Disc Beaded Anklet', price: '$3.75 / pc$40.50 / dz' }

So what I get is a couple of objects and I want to convert them to an array so that I can use objects-to-csv.