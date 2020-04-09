How do I convert my objects to an array?

When I execute the code below in node, the command prompt complains that it needs an array of objects in order to use objects-to-csv.
const ObjectsToCsv = require("objects-to-csv");
async function scrapeDescription(url, page) {
//more code ...
return {url, cats, main_img, name, descript, price};
}
async function saveDataToCsv(data) {
const csv = new ObjectsToCsv(data);
await csv.toDisk("spreadsheets/output.csv");
}
browser = await puppeteer.launch({ headless: false});
const descriptionPage = await browser.newPage();
for (var i=0; i< 2; i++){
result = await scrapeDescription(scrapeResults[i], descriptionPage);
console.log(result);
}
await saveDataToCsv(result);
When I don’t use the saveDataToCsv(data) function, I get the following results:
{
url: 'https://www.example.com/product_info.php?products_id=479684',
cats: 'JEWELRY < ANKLET < FASHION < ',
main_img: 'images/20200312/AK001501.jpg',
name: 'Faceted Bead Pearl Link Anklet',
descript: ' Style No : 479684 Color : Multi Theme : Pearl Size : 0.2"H, 9" + 3" L One Side Only Lead and Nickel Compliant Faceted Bead Pearl Link Anklet',
price: '$2.25 / pc'
}
{
url: 'https://www.example.com/product_info.php?products_id=479682',
cats: 'JEWELRY < ANKLET < FASHION < ',
main_img: 'images/20200312/AK0001.jpg',
name: 'Freshwater Pearl Disc Beaded Anklet',
descript: ' Style No : 479682 Color : Neutral Theme : Pearl Size : 0.25"H, 9" + 3" L One Side Only Lead and Nickel Compliant Freshwater Pearl Disc Beaded Anklet',
price: '$3.75 / pc$40.50 / dz'
}
So what I get is a couple of objects and I want to convert them to an array so that I can use objects-to-csv.