How do I convert from JavaScript to jQuery?

Hi, I have a page that needs to be transferred over to jQuery from JavaScript. I’m not sure where to start?

The first thing on the page is a table where you type in the addition between the two numbers. If the typed in number is incorrect the background color turns red.
Then the second part is validating an email. if the email is correct the background is transparent if it is not valid it goes red.

<!Doctype html>
<html>

<head>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="assignment-Jasmine.css">
<title>JavaScript to jQuery </title>
<script
  src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.5.1.min.js"
  integrity="sha256-9/aliU8dGd2tb6OSsuzixeV4y/faTqgFtohetphbbj0="
  crossorigin="anonymous">
</script>
</head>

<body>

<script type="text/javascript" src="age.js"></script>
	<p id="selectedGrade"></p>

	<br>
<!-- Math Html -->
	<h4>Math!</h4>
	<p>Try to see if you can do the math</p>
		<table id="addition-table">
			<tbody>
				<tr class="Calculation">
					<td>5</td>
					<td>3</td>
					<td><input type="text"></td>
				</tr>
				<tr class="Calculation">
					<td>7</td>
					<td>6</td>
					<td><input type="text"></td>
				</tr>
				<tr class="Calculation">
					<td>5</td>
					<td>5</td>
					<td><input type="text"></td>
				</tr>
				<tr class="Calculation">
					<td>8</td>
					<td>3</td>
					<td><input type="text"></td>
				</tr>
				<tr class="Calculation">
					<td>4</td>
					<td>7</td>
					<td><input type="text"></td>
				</tr>
				<tr class="Calculation">
					<td>3</td>
					<td>9</td>
					<td><input type="text"></td>
				</tr>
				<tr class="Calculation">
					<td>8</td>
					<td>5</td>
					<td><input type="text"></td>
				</tr>
				<tr class="Calculation">
					<td>2</td>
					<td>6</td>
					<td><input type="text"></td>
				</tr>
				<tr class="Calculation">
					<td>5</td>
					<td>9</td>
					<td><input type="text"></td>
				</tr>
				<tr class="Calculation">
					<td>6</td>
					<td>6</td>
					<td><input type="text"></td>
				</tr>
			</tbody>
		</table>
<script type="text/javascript" src="math.js"></script>
	<br>
<!---- Email Html--->
	<h4>Email Validation!</h4>
	<p>Type in Your Email</p>

		<input type="email" id="email">
		<br>
		<br>
<script type="text/javascript" src="email.js"></script>

</body>
</html>
//Math Code
	
	(function( math )  { 
			   'use strict';
			   var tr = math.querySelectorAll( 'tr' ), 
				   td = math.querySelectorAll( 'td' ), 
				  inp = math.querySelectorAll( 'input' ),
			   totals = [], c;
		   for ( c = 0; c < tr.length; c ++ ) {
				 totals.push( parseFloat( td[ c * 3 ].textContent ) + 
							  parseFloat( td[ c * 3 + 1 ].textContent ) );
				 inp[ c ].value = ' ';				   
				 inp[ c ].addEventListener( 'blur', check_answer( c ), false );

			}

	function check_answer( c ) {
		   inp[ c ].onblur = function() { 
			  if( inp[ c ].value == totals[ c ] ) {
				  tr[ c ].classList.add( 'right' );
				 }
					  else {
						 tr[ c ].classList.remove( 'right' );
						 tr[ c ].classList.add( 'wrong' );
						 }
					  }			   
				   }
	 }( document ) );

//Email Code
var email = document.getElementById(‘email’)

		email.addEventListener('blur', function (event) {
		  event.target.style.backgroundColor = event.target.validity.valid
			? 'transparent'
			: 'red'
		})


Thanks for any help
Check out the .css() jQuery method for changing the background colors to red (e.g. $("#jquery-selector").css("background-color", "red"); ). :slight_smile:

Show us your attempt at converting it.

Would this be close to what the email validation would be?

$ ('#email').blur(function(){
	event.target.style.backgroundColor = event.target.validity.valid
			? 'transparent'
			: 'red'
});

and would this be close for the math?


$('math').blur(function(){
	 'use strict';
				   var tr = math.querySelectorAll( 'tr' ), 
					   td = math.querySelectorAll( 'td' ), 
					  inp = math.querySelectorAll( 'input' ),
				   totals = [], c;
			   for ( c = 0; c < tr.length; c ++ ) {
					 totals.push( parseFloat( td[ c * 3 ].textContent ) + 
								  parseFloat( td[ c * 3 + 1 ].textContent ) );
					$(inp[ c ]).value = ' ';				   
					 $(inp[ c ]).blur, check_answer( c ), false );
}
});

$('c')onblur(function(){
	   inp[ c ].onblur = function() { 
				  if( inp[ c ].value == totals[ c ] ) {
					  tr[ c ].classList.add( 'right' );
					 }
						  else {
							 tr[ c ].classList.remove( 'right' );
							 tr[ c ].classList.add( 'wrong' );
							 }
						  }			   
					   }
});
The original code that you started with works in a jQuery environment. What I suspect is happening is that you are being asked to convert this to jQuery as a way of teaching you about the library.

jQuery has a CSS method that you might want to use.

Does that code work? It looks like you’ve done some things that just can’t work (such as the math selector) and haven’t converted other things such as document.querySelectorAll.

What would I do to convert the code to jQuery?

/me writes very long post about everything I would do to convert the code to jQuery

/me deletes full post

I’ve learned that presenting all for that information won’t be helpful for you at all.

Instead, if I didn’t know much about jQuery? I would do a google search for jquery combined with different keywords from the code.

For example, searching for jQuery querySelectorAll gives results that show people using the dollar symbol. Searching for jQuery for gives results about the each method. Searching for jQuery textContent gives results about the text method.

That is a suitable pathway that you can take to help with your assignment.