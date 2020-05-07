How do I convert from JavaScript to jQuery?

Hi, I have a page that needs to be transferred over to jQuery from JavaScript. I’m not sure where to start?

The first thing on the page is a table where you type in the addition between the two numbers. If the typed in number is incorrect the background color turns red.

Then the second part is validating an email. if the email is correct the background is transparent if it is not valid it goes red.

<!Doctype html> <html> <head> <link rel="stylesheet" href="assignment-Jasmine.css"> <title>JavaScript to jQuery </title> <script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.5.1.min.js" integrity="sha256-9/aliU8dGd2tb6OSsuzixeV4y/faTqgFtohetphbbj0=" crossorigin="anonymous"> </script> </head> <body> <script type="text/javascript" src="age.js"></script> <p id="selectedGrade"></p> <br> <!-- Math Html --> <h4>Math!</h4> <p>Try to see if you can do the math</p> <table id="addition-table"> <tbody> <tr class="Calculation"> <td>5</td> <td>3</td> <td><input type="text"></td> </tr> <tr class="Calculation"> <td>7</td> <td>6</td> <td><input type="text"></td> </tr> <tr class="Calculation"> <td>5</td> <td>5</td> <td><input type="text"></td> </tr> <tr class="Calculation"> <td>8</td> <td>3</td> <td><input type="text"></td> </tr> <tr class="Calculation"> <td>4</td> <td>7</td> <td><input type="text"></td> </tr> <tr class="Calculation"> <td>3</td> <td>9</td> <td><input type="text"></td> </tr> <tr class="Calculation"> <td>8</td> <td>5</td> <td><input type="text"></td> </tr> <tr class="Calculation"> <td>2</td> <td>6</td> <td><input type="text"></td> </tr> <tr class="Calculation"> <td>5</td> <td>9</td> <td><input type="text"></td> </tr> <tr class="Calculation"> <td>6</td> <td>6</td> <td><input type="text"></td> </tr> </tbody> </table> <script type="text/javascript" src="math.js"></script> <br> <!---- Email Html---> <h4>Email Validation!</h4> <p>Type in Your Email</p> <input type="email" id="email"> <br> <br> <script type="text/javascript" src="email.js"></script> </body> </html> ``

//Math Code (function( math ) { 'use strict'; var tr = math.querySelectorAll( 'tr' ), td = math.querySelectorAll( 'td' ), inp = math.querySelectorAll( 'input' ), totals = [], c; for ( c = 0; c < tr.length; c ++ ) { totals.push( parseFloat( td[ c * 3 ].textContent ) + parseFloat( td[ c * 3 + 1 ].textContent ) ); inp[ c ].value = ' '; inp[ c ].addEventListener( 'blur', check_answer( c ), false ); } function check_answer( c ) { inp[ c ].onblur = function() { if( inp[ c ].value == totals[ c ] ) { tr[ c ].classList.add( 'right' ); } else { tr[ c ].classList.remove( 'right' ); tr[ c ].classList.add( 'wrong' ); } } } }( document ) );

//Email Code

var email = document.getElementById(‘email’)

email.addEventListener('blur', function (event) { event.target.style.backgroundColor = event.target.validity.valid ? 'transparent' : 'red' })