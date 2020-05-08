How do I convert from JavaScript to jQuery?

What would I do to convert the code to jQuery?

/me writes very long post about everything I would do to convert the code to jQuery

/me deletes full post

I’ve learned that presenting all for that information won’t be helpful for you at all.

Instead, if I didn’t know much about jQuery? I would do a google search for jquery combined with different keywords from the code.

For example, searching for jQuery querySelectorAll gives results that show people using the dollar symbol. Searching for jQuery for gives results about the each method. Searching for jQuery textContent gives results about the text method.

That is a suitable pathway that you can take to help with your assignment.