How do I convert from JavaScript to jQuery?

As a follow up on jQuery performance, I tested two simple pages with the above code, and measured the page loading and function running time.

Page loading (ms) JavaScript: 33, 35, 26, 37, 36, 31. Average 33 jQuery: 75, 67, 70, 67, 70, 76. Average 71 Run function JavaScript: .29, .07, .14, .20, .14, .11 Average 0.16 jQuery: 1.65, 2.79, 1.90, 2.51, 3.29, 1.35 Average 2.25

With jQuery, loading the page is more than twice as slow, and running even this simple function is 14 times slower.

Now even though a few milliseconds isn’t much individually, what these numbers mean is that vanilla JavaScript achieves things 14 times faster, letting you do much more in the same time that it takes jQuery to do things once.

jQuery was useful about 20 years ago, but over the last 10 years the need for it has been declining to the point where there is less pain using vanilla JavaScript instead.