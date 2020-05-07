How do I convert from JavaScript to jQuery?

Hi I need to change this script to jQuery. Im not sure where to start?
Heres the HTML code I have:
<!Doctype html>
<html>
<head>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="assignment-Jasmine.css">
<title>JavaScript Assignments- Jasmine Lusty</title>
<script
src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.5.1.min.js"
integrity="sha256-9/aliU8dGd2tb6OSsuzixeV4y/faTqgFtohetphbbj0="
crossorigin="anonymous">
</script>
</head>
<body>
<h2>JavaScript Assignment 5 - Jasmine Lusty</h2>
<!-- Grade Html -->
<h4>Grades!</h4>
<p>Select your age from the list.</p>
<select id="mySelect" onchange="age()">
<option value="Grade">Age</option>
<option value="Grade 1">6</option>
<option value="Grade 2">7</option>
<option value="Grade 3">8</option>
<option value="Grade 4">9</option>
<option value="Grade 5">10</option>
<option value="Grade 6">11</option>
</select>
<script type="text/javascript" src="age.js"></script>
<p id="selectedGrade"></p>
</body>
</html>
Here is the JavaScript Code I have so Far:
function age() {
var x = document.getElementById("mySelect").value;
document.getElementById("selectedGrade").innerHTML = "You selected: " + x;
};