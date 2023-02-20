How Do I Convert EML to PST?

Converting EML to PST can be a daunting task, especially for those who are not tech-savvy. But with the right tools and a bit of guidance, the process can be made much easier. In this forum post, I’ll walk you through some of the best methods for converting EML to PST.

Method 1: Using Microsoft Outlook

The easiest way to convert EML files to PST is to use Microsoft Outlook. Follow these steps to import your EML files to Outlook:

Open Microsoft Outlook. Click on “File” and select “Open & Export” from the dropdown menu. Choose “Import/Export” from the list. Select “Import from another program or file.” Choose “Outlook Data File (.pst)” as the file type and click “Next.” Browse to the folder where your EML files are located and select them. Choose the folder where you want to import the files and click “Finish.”

Method 2: Using a Third-Party Tool

Another option for converting EML to PST is to use a third-party tool. There are many tools available online that can help with this task. One such tool is the Advik EML to PST Converter. Follow these steps to convert your EML files to PST using this tool:

Download and install the Advik EML to PST Converter. Launch the software and click on “Add EML File(s)”. Browse to the folder where your EML files are located and select them. Choose the location where you want to save the PST file and click “Convert”. After that, select PST as a file format from the list of various saving options. Wait for the software to complete the conversion process.

In conclusion, converting EML to PST can be done in several ways, including using Microsoft Outlook, a third-party tool, or an online converter. Choose the method that works best for you and follow the steps carefully to ensure a successful conversion. Remember to always backup your files before converting them to avoid any data loss.