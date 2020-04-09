How do I convert a plain HTML table into something that looks like a forum?

ianlew: ianlew: But as you can see from the example (InvadedLands.net) they don’t have any borders and everything is super neat and tidy

They don’t use any html tables ( <table> ) at all in that site (just like the Sitepoint forum). It’s made with normal html and css (divs and semantic html elements etc).

ianlew: ianlew: and everything is super neat and tidy

That’s purely a design question as you can make the site look as you wish.

The image of the design you showed is an old fashioned forum design so if you want something more modern then you should look at sites like Sitepoint or indeed the ones you linked to which get away from that old forum layout shape.

In the end you can basically style it as you want but you need to come up with the idea of what you want and then style it like that

It’s more of a design question than an html css one