How do I convert a plain HTML table into something that looks like a forum?

#1

Hello!
I am quite new to the community (I joined about 2 minutes ago) and am sorry if I am doing anything wrong… Anyways, I am creating a forum from scratch using PHP, HTML, CSS, jQuery, JS, the whole lot and am close to the point where I need to start styling/designing the forum. I am a n00b at CSS since I mostly work with HTML+PHP nowadays so I’m confused how I would turn this:

image
image1351×659 42.9 KB

Into something like this:
https://invadedlands.net/forum/
Basically I am using PHP and looping each category/topic into a table to make things a bit more organized. But as you can see from the example (InvadedLands.net) they don’t have any borders and everything is super neat and tidy. Of course, this is a general question so I’ll try and narrow things down. I now how to remove the borders, but when doing so everything becomes super weird/disorganized while I want it to look a bit more tidy (note: can’t add example since I got blocked from adding a link)
So I guess my main question is:
How do I turn a table into a forum? What are some key styling tips I need to do so?
Thanks for your help!
-Xp10d3

#2

Note:
If you need my code here it is:
https://sourceb.in/6ec4425c83
Also I had to convert two of my images into links cause I got blocked from adding more xD Sorry about that.

#3

They don’t use any html tables (<table>) at all in that site (just like the Sitepoint forum). It’s made with normal html and css (divs and semantic html elements etc).

That’s purely a design question as you can make the site look as you wish.

The image of the design you showed is an old fashioned forum design so if you want something more modern then you should look at sites like Sitepoint or indeed the ones you linked to which get away from that old forum layout shape.

In the end you can basically style it as you want but you need to come up with the idea of what you want and then style it like that :slight_smile:

It’s more of a design question than an html css one :wink:

3 Likes
#4

Do you know how to use developer tools to look at the source code for sites? In all popular browsers, just use F12 and you get access to all the HTML, CSS and JavaScript for the page.

I consider CSS to be difficult to learn and this probably is an excellent way to learn it. Do not expect to do it all in a few days; you can only learn pieces at a time.

I think it helps to note that there is not much functional difference between HTML tables and CSS tables. They do nearly the same thing except we use either HTML or CSS to create them.

I think that SitePoint uses Discourse.

1 Like
#5

If you mean you can create the look of a table using CSS and no table tags then yes that’s correct but essentially there is no such thing as CSS tables :slight_smile: You can make something look like a table but semantics will be lost if the usage is not correct.

There are values for the display property that can mimic some of the table properties for layout purposes and give you some (not colspan or rowspan) of the behaviour that tables have. However we should make it ultimately clear that html tables (the table tag) are to be used for tabular data only and we should not replicate table data with non semantic tags such as divs (and vice versa) . :wink:

It does indeed :slight_smile:

3 Likes
#6

Thank you so much for your input :smile: This was really helpful. Yeah, I’m just asking this cause I suck at designing and ran into a big wall when I tried to attempt a design similar to the links I posted :stuck_out_tongue: I’ll definitely take a look at whether I can change my table to a div or something.

#7

Yes, I’ve tried using developer tools. That was probably the first thing I should have done, though xD I’ll definitely have to do that. Quick question, though. I’ve seen a LOT of sites that use Discourse and am wondering whether it’s free? Like you said it’s probably a good idea to check out the code of a forum before continuing into design, notifications, etc.

EDIT: Yep looks like Discourse is free lol. I’ll take a look at it. Thanks for your guys’s help!

1 Like
#8

I assume that when members here are referring to use of CSS for tables they mean display: table and related CSS. Layout Secret Weapon #1: The CSS Table Property — SitePoint refers to that as CSS tables.

CSS display property describes display: table as Let the element behave like a table element. That is the point I was trying to make, that there is not a big difference. There are advantages to using the CSS properties but not as much if we assume that CSS is a redesigned way to make tables.

#9

I still find your comments slightly ambiguous so forgive me if I have interpreted them the wrong way. :slight_smile:

Sorry to take you to task but css is not a way to make tables. CSS is a layout tool that can create the appearance of a table but without the semantics of the table tag.

This is perfect for layout purposes but never to replace actual tabular data. An HTML table is used for that.

I will say again there is no such thing as Css tables but there are display properties that can mimic some behaviors of tables for layout purposes only.

I read through that old article quickly so may have missed it but saw no mention of Css tables. I saw Css table rules mentioned which is referring to the values for the display property. If it did mention Css tables per-say then that would be a bad mistake by the author. :slight_smile:

3 Likes
#10

See CSS Working Group Wiki. It is responsible for the CSS specifications. Also Cascading Style Sheets Level 2 Revision 1 (CSS 2.1) Specification is the current specification. The following both say defines the processing model for tables in CSS and they both say In a visual medium, CSS tables can also be used.

  • Tables (CSS Working Group Wiki)
  • Tables (CSS Specification)

They also say that the CSS table model is based on the HTML4 table model. They also say:

For document languages (such as XML applications) that do not have pre-defined table elements, authors must map document language elements to table elements; this is done with the ‘display’ property.

That implies to me that the ‘display’ property is designed for non-HTML languages.

1 Like
#11

I’d like to mention that there are some differences in the rendering, the HTML table has some default property values that the CSS table-display does not have (e.g. separate borders).

1 Like
#12

I know the specifications well as I researched them deeply for the Sitepoint book I co authored about 15 years ago.

Yes that backs up everything I said. :slight_smile:

Most of it talks about the html table element <table> and how css handles the styling for the actual table element.

Table layout can be used to represent tabular relationships between data. Authors specify these relationships in the document language

Use the html tag for tabular data and use the CSS display:table property for layout.

You can of course style the html table tag using css properties but that doesn’t change the semantics of the language. Similarly you can style a div to look like a table but it will not be a semantic table; it will just look like one.

We must be clear not to muddy the waters here and in the end it comes down to these two points:

  • Use the html table tag when you have tabular data.
  • For all other uses don’t use the table tag.

As I said your post was slightly ambiguous (even your clarifications) so I’m guessing that you are basically saying the same thing as me. However, all authors should try to avoid the term CSS tables as that implies (incorrectly) that divs styled with CSS can be used for tabular data when that is not the case. Beginners and intermediate users consistently mistake this point so we need to be clear and unambiguous.

3 Likes