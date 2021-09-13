How do I contact the Google Help Center?

If you want to solve your problems through the Google Help Center, you can use the following options:

First of all, you need to visit Google’s help support page via support.google.com from your favorite browser, now select a product you are looking for help, now you can select a topic from the drop-down list. Then you will be redirected to the next page where you can get reliable help from the provided solutions and you can also get help from community professionals to fix all kinds of technical problems.

With the help of the above steps, you can contact Google support in a very easy and reliable way. But if you still need help, you should contact Google’s customer service team.