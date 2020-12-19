How do I color alternate rows in a CSS Grid layout?

Assuming you are using CSS Grid then you could use the nth-child selector and target blocks of 5 like this.

.grid > div:nth-child(10n + 6), .grid > div:nth-child(10n + 7), .grid > div:nth-child(10n + 8), .grid > div:nth-child(10n + 9), .grid > div:nth-child(10n + 10) { background:rgba(0,0,0,0.5); }

If you are using some other type of grid with specific rows then you could target odd rows instead,