How do I click on a button to play Google Drive iframe, by preview mode, that sends it to the user with the right resolution? Please Javascript or Jquery, thanks in advance.

<button type="button">Play Video</button> <iframe id="video" src="https://drive.google.com/file/d/1SRlH5RULz6sR3WPbTX4p9ZL7m2EtBjsj/preview?start=1" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></iframe>`