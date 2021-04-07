How do I change the div color in JS?

I am populating my h1 id-categoryOutput with a word from a JS database, Taffy DB. (The word is the name of the selected category.) That h1 is wrapped in a div id=banner to provide a gray banner background. I want to style that div a different color based on the category word in h1. See the HTML here:

<div id="banner" class="rowgr pad2 cen grayed"> <h1 id="categoryOutput"></h1> </div>

I am adding 2 lines to change the color of the div this way, but the div still remains unchanged:

db({category:show}).each(function (name){ var category = name.category; var sendOutput = document.getElementById('categoryOutput'); var banner = document.getElementById('banner'); banner.innerHTML = "banner.style='backgroundcolor:yellow'"; sendOutput.innerHTML = "" + category; });

Error in console: “Uncaught TypeError: Cannot set property ‘innerHTML’ of null”

Not sure how to do it differently.