How do I change the div color in JS?

JavaScript
#1

I am populating my h1 id-categoryOutput with a word from a JS database, Taffy DB. (The word is the name of the selected category.) That h1 is wrapped in a div id=banner to provide a gray banner background. I want to style that div a different color based on the category word in h1. See the HTML here:

<div id="banner" class="rowgr pad2 cen grayed">
    <h1 id="categoryOutput"></h1>
</div>

I am adding 2 lines to change the color of the div this way, but the div still remains unchanged:

	 db({category:show}).each(function (name){ 
		var category = name.category;
		var sendOutput = document.getElementById('categoryOutput');
		var banner = document.getElementById('banner');
		banner.innerHTML = "banner.style='backgroundcolor:yellow'";
		sendOutput.innerHTML = "" + category;
	});

Error in console: “Uncaught TypeError: Cannot set property ‘innerHTML’ of null”

Not sure how to do it differently.

#2

Use:
banner.style.backgroundColor = "yellow";

Reference:
https://www.w3schools.com/jsref/prop_style_backgroundcolor.asp

#3

I’m sure that would works, but it won’t show because of the above error. Not sure what other order to put the lines in. If I put the lines in near the bottom of the code, it replaces the category name in h1. I think the problem is in the syntax of

banner.innerHTML = "banner.style.backgroundColor = 'yellow'";

This also does not change the color:

var banner = document.getElementById('banner');
		banner.style.backgroundColor.innerHTML = "yellow";

That gave me the error:
Uncaught TypeError: Cannot create property 'innerHTML' on string ''