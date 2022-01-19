How do I change the css so this doesn't take up the whole page?

I’m testing someone’s code, but it makes it display on the whole page. How/where can I change this css to just appear in a section of the page? Here’s the code:
html, body {
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
font-family: sans-serif;
font-size: 28px;
text-transform: uppercase;
font-weight: 100;
background-color:blue;
color: #000;
width: 50%;
height: 50%;
letter-spacing: 5px;
}
html .content{
text-align: center;
position: relative;
top: 20%;
-ms-transform: translateY(-50%);
-webkit-transform: translateY(-50%);
transform: translateY(-50%);
border:1px solid red;
}
body .content {
text-align: center;
position: relative;
top: 20%;
-ms-transform: translateY(-50%);
-webkit-transform: translateY(-50%);
transform: translateY(-50%);
border:1px solid red;
}
html .content span{
width: 30px;
display: inline-block;
}
body .content span {
width: 30px;
display: inline-block;
}
any help is appreciated