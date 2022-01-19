How do I change the css so this doesn't take up the whole page?

As Dave said there’s a lot wrong with that code so it’s hard to give an answer especially as that code will display like this:

You set html height to 50% and then body to 50% so now the body height will be 50% of 50% (i.e. 25%). the same applies to the width.

As Dave mentioned html .content {} is no different from body .content{} when all you needed was just .content{} .

Maybe if you can explain what you wanted to happen or put up a demo then we could help without too much guessing. As it stands your code could be reduced to this.

html, body { margin: 0; padding: 0; height:100%; } body { color: #000; width: 50%; height: 50%; letter-spacing: 5px; font-family: sans-serif; font-size: 28px; text-transform: uppercase; font-weight: 100; background-color: blue; } .content { text-align: center; position: relative; top: 20%; transform: translateY(-50%); border: 1px solid red; } .content span { width: 30px; display: inline-block; }

Which with some colours added looks like this.