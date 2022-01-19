How do I change the css so this doesn't take up the whole page?

I’m testing someone’s code, but it makes it display on the whole page. How/where can I change this css to just appear in a section of the page? Here’s the code:

html, body { margin: 0; padding: 0; font-family: sans-serif; font-size: 28px; text-transform: uppercase; font-weight: 100; background-color:blue; color: #000; width: 50%; height: 50%; letter-spacing: 5px; } html .content{ text-align: center; position: relative; top: 20%; -ms-transform: translateY(-50%); -webkit-transform: translateY(-50%); transform: translateY(-50%); border:1px solid red; } body .content { text-align: center; position: relative; top: 20%; -ms-transform: translateY(-50%); -webkit-transform: translateY(-50%); transform: translateY(-50%); border:1px solid red; } html .content span{ width: 30px; display: inline-block; } body .content span { width: 30px; display: inline-block; }

any help is appreciated