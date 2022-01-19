How do I change the css so this doesn't take up the whole page?

I’m testing someone’s code, but it makes it display on the whole page. How/where can I change this css to just appear in a section of the page? Here’s the code:

html, body {
  margin: 0;
  padding: 0;
  font-family: sans-serif;
  font-size: 28px;
  text-transform: uppercase;
  font-weight: 100;
  background-color:blue;
  color: #000;
  width: 50%;
  height: 50%;
  letter-spacing: 5px;
}
html .content{
  text-align: center;
  position: relative;
  top: 20%;
  -ms-transform: translateY(-50%);
  -webkit-transform: translateY(-50%);
  transform: translateY(-50%);
   border:1px solid red;
}

body .content {
  text-align: center;
  position: relative;
  top: 20%;
  -ms-transform: translateY(-50%);
  -webkit-transform: translateY(-50%);
  transform: translateY(-50%);
   border:1px solid red;
}

html .content span{
  width: 30px;
  display: inline-block;
}

body .content span {
  width: 30px;
  display: inline-block;
}

any help is appreciated