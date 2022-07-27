How do I change so text can be copied?

I’m trying to change a web script that isn’t allowing copying of the echoed info. I believe it is this line:
<input type="text" value="{{CONFIG site_url}}/watch/<?php echo $pt->get_video->video_id; ?>" class="form-control input-md" readonly onClick="this.select();">
is the “readonly” the part that is blocking the copying?
I look forward to any assistance.
The readonly attribute only prevents the editing of an html INPUT, not the copying of text anywhere. So it’s going to be somewhere else.
Or did you mean giving someone the ability to change a text input field, at which point, then yes, removing that attribute will allow the input field to be altered.