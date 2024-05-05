How do I center the image on the curtain?

If you use animation for the first one instead of transition then you are effectively doing three things exactly the same for heartpieceA, heartpieceB, heartpieceC.
You should then be able to use your AI version but use animationend for heartpiece instead of transitionend.
containers.forEach(function({
container,
heartPiece
}) {
heartPiece.classList.add("visible");
heartPiece.addEventListener("animationend", function() {
container.classList.add("slide");
});
etc...
The css would change to this:
.flex-container {
height: 100%;
display: flex;
flex-wrap: wrap;
justify-content: center;
align-items: center;
}
.heart {
position: relative;
width: 138px;
height: 33px;
opacity: 0;
}
.heart.visible,
.video-containerB .heart,
.video-containerC .heart {
animation: fadeInHeart 3s linear forwards;
animation-delay: 2.5s;
}
@keyframes fadeInHeart {
to {
opacity: 1;
}
}
etc..
That is working in your Bing Co pilot fiddle with those changes.
This works: https://jsfiddle.net/ygfkn3ze/4/
window.onload = function() {
const containers = ["A", "B", "C"].map(function(letter) {
return document.querySelector(".video-container" + letter);
});
const heartPieces = ["A", "B", "C"].map(function(letter) {
return document.querySelector(".video-container" + letter + " .heart");
});
const exitButton = document.querySelector(".exitA");
heartPieces[0].classList.add("visible");
heartPieces.forEach(function(heartPiece, index) {
if (index === 0) {
heartPiece.addEventListener("transitionend", function() {
containers[index].classList.add("slide");
});
} else {
heartPiece.addEventListener("animationend", function() {
containers[index].classList.add("slide");
});
}
});
containers[0].addEventListener("transitionend", function(event) {
if (event.propertyName !== "transform") return;
exitButton.classList.add("visible");
});
};
This works also: https://jsfiddle.net/2w5ev9f0/
window.onload = function() {
const containers = ["A", "B", "C"].map(function(letter) {
return document.querySelector(".video-container" + letter);
});
const heartPieces = ["A", "B", "C"].map(function(letter) {
return document.querySelector(".video-container" + letter + " .heart");
});
const exitButton = document.querySelector(".exitA");
heartPieces[0].classList.add("visible");
heartPieces.forEach(function(heartPiece, index) {
let eventType;
if (index === 0) {
eventType = "transitionend";
} else {
eventType = "animationend";
}
heartPiece.addEventListener(eventType, function() {
containers[index].classList.add("slide");
});
});
containers[0].addEventListener("transitionend", function(event) {
if (event.propertyName !== "transform") return;
exitButton.classList.add("visible");
});
};
This works also: https://jsfiddle.net/2w5ev9f0/2/
window.onload = function() {
const containers = ["A", "B", "C"].map(function(letter) {
return {
container: document.querySelector(".video-container" + letter),
heartPiece: document.querySelector(".video-container" + letter + " .heart"),
};
});
const exitButton = document.querySelector(".exitA");
// Make the first heart piece visible
containers[0].heartPiece.classList.add("visible");
// Add event listeners to all heart pieces
containers.forEach(function({
container,
heartPiece
}, index) {
if (index === 0) {
heartPiece.addEventListener("transitionend", function() {
container.classList.add("slide");
});
} else {
heartPiece.addEventListener("animationend", function() {
container.classList.add("slide");
});
}
});
// Add event listener to the first container
containers[0].container.addEventListener("transitionend", function(event) {
if (event.propertyName !== "transform") return;
exitButton.classList.add("visible");
});
};
Based off the working versions above:
Can this one be figured out? https://jsfiddle.net/jgtnokrh/6/
This version doesn’t use index, unless that is something that is necessary, I don’t know.
window.onload = function() {
const containers = ["A", "B", "C"].map(function(letter) {
return {
container: document.querySelector(".video-container" + letter),
heartPiece: document.querySelector(".video-container" + letter + " .heart"),
};
});
const exitButton = document.querySelector(".exitA");
containers.forEach(function({
container,
heartPiece
}) {
heartPiece.classList.add("visible");
heartPiece.addEventListener("transitionend", function() {
container.classList.add("slide");
});
container.addEventListener("transitionend", function(event) {
if (event.propertyName !== "transform") return;
exitButton.classList.add("visible");
});
});
};
The code I gave you will do that? Just use animationend and the css I gave you…
heartPiece.addEventListener("animationend", function() {
container.classList.add("slide");
});
.heart {
position: relative;
width: 138px;
height: 33px;
opacity: 0;
}
/*
.video-containerA .heart {
transition: opacity 3s linear 2.5s;
}
*/
.heart.visible,
.video-containerB .heart,
.video-containerC .heart {
animation: fadeInHeart 3s linear forwards;
animation-delay: 2.5s;
}
@keyframes fadeInHeart {
to {
opacity: 1;
}
}