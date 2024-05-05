How do I center the image on the curtain?

asasass: asasass: or if you are able to come up with something.

If you use animation for the first one instead of transition then you are effectively doing three things exactly the same for heartpieceA, heartpieceB, heartpieceC.

You should then be able to use your AI version but use animationend for heartpiece instead of transitionend.

containers.forEach(function({ container, heartPiece }) { heartPiece.classList.add("visible"); heartPiece.addEventListener("animationend", function() { container.classList.add("slide"); }); etc...

The css would change to this:

.flex-container { height: 100%; display: flex; flex-wrap: wrap; justify-content: center; align-items: center; } .heart { position: relative; width: 138px; height: 33px; opacity: 0; } .heart.visible, .video-containerB .heart, .video-containerC .heart { animation: fadeInHeart 3s linear forwards; animation-delay: 2.5s; } @keyframes fadeInHeart { to { opacity: 1; } } etc..

That is working in your Bing Co pilot fiddle with those changes.