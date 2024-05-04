How do I center the image on the curtain?

25

It should be ok except that it will be offset to the left to start with because of the scrollbar but you won’t get the jump.

26

I don’t understand what you mean by this:

It should be ok except that it will be offset to the left to start with

I guess width is not needed?

only height.

https://jsfiddle.net/6gLzv2oq/7/

What I have now:

.flex-container {
  height: 100%;
  display: flex;
  justify-content: center;
  align-items: center;
}

.heart {
  position: relative;
  width: 137px;
  height: 33px;
}

It looks centered to me:

Am I missing something?

centereddd

27

Width isn’t needed for non positioned block ellments

I didn’t measure it but it looks like its half a scrollbar width offset as I mentioned.

28

Position would need to stay in the code.

Removing only slide:

The image doesn’t jump, does that tell you anything?

container.classList.add("empty");

https://jsfiddle.net/0e2hzcuw/1/

.flex-container {
  height: 100%;
  position: fixed;
  inset: 0 0 0 0;
  display: flex;
  flex-wrap: wrap;
  justify-content: center;
  align-items: center;
}