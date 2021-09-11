How do I center my content in the middle of the screen?

For general reference, this is a good guide to centring things:

However, as Erik says, if you are using Bootstrap, you will need to check the documentation and work within the framework.

I would question whether Bootstrap is necessary or appropriate in this instance. It is not like a site builder, which makes it easier to design something with little or no coding knowledge. Bootstrap requires a good understanding of both CSS and the rules of the framework. I would suggest you forget about it until you are much more familiar with CSS, especially for a small site.