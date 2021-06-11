How do I center my content in the middle of the screen?

I have the text and
<a> tags for the buttons but I try everything my stuff does not go to the middle of the screen.
<section class="banner_main">
<div class="container-fluid">
<div class="row d_flex">
<div class="col-md-5">
<div class="text-bg">
<h1>Hire Me!<br>Coding</h1>
<span>Lessons Too!!!!</span>
<a href="#">Hire Me!</a>
<br>
<br>
<a href="#">Take The Lesson</a>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
.text-bg {
text-align: center;
max-width: 429px;
width: 100%;
padding-top: 190px;
padding-bottom: 50px;
}
.text-bg h1 {
color: #ffffff;
font-size: 67px;
line-height: 90px;
padding-bottom: 70px;
font-weight: bold;
}
.text-bg strong {
font-size: 27px;
line-height: 35px;
color: #2d2c2c;
}
.text-bg span {
font-family: 'Baloo Chettan', cursive;
color: rgb(43, 255, 0);
font-size: 40px;
line-height: 50px;
font-weight: bold;
display: block;
background-color: rgb(5, 0, 0);
width: 80%;
text-align: center;
border-radius: 30px;
margin-bottom: 30px;
height: 100px;
display: flex;
justify-content: center;
align-items: center;
}
.text-bg a {
font-size: 17px;
background-color: #2d2c2c;
color: #fff;
padding: 13px 0px;
width: 100%;
max-width: 190px;
text-align: center;
display: inline-block;
transition: ease-in all 0.5s;
border-radius: 15px;
}
.text-bg a:hover {
background-color: #2bcc91;
color: #fff;
transition: ease-in all 0.5s;
border-radius: 26px;
}