How do I center my content in the middle of the screen?

I have the text and <a> tags for the buttons but I try everything my stuff does not go to the middle of the screen.

<section class="banner_main"> <div class="container-fluid"> <div class="row d_flex"> <div class="col-md-5"> <div class="text-bg"> <h1>Hire Me!<br>Coding</h1> <span>Lessons Too!!!!</span> <a href="#">Hire Me!</a> <br> <br> <a href="#">Take The Lesson</a> </div> </div> </div> </div>