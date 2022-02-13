How do I center 1 text between the two texttexts?

HTML & CSS
https://jsfiddle.net/c2a8hqrn/

I know how to overlap text, but how would I center

This: text
Over this: texttext

Centered.

It is unclear what you mean?

It seems that you want something like this?

Screen Shot 2022-02-13 at 14.43.18
<div id="element-3" class="element">
 TextText
 <div id="element-1">Text</div>
</div>

#element-1 {
 position:absolute;
 left:0;
 right:0;
 text-align:center;
 font-size: 100px;
  color: pink;
  z-index: 3;
}


#element-3 {
  position:relative;
  display:inline-flex;
  font-size: 100px;
  color: lightgreen;
  margin: 0px 0 0 3px;
  z-index: 1;
}
