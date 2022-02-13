How do I center 1 text between the two texttexts?

https://jsfiddle.net/c2a8hqrn/
I know how to overlap text, but how would I center
This: text
Over this: texttext
Centered.
It is unclear what you mean?
It seems that you want something like this?
<div id="element-3" class="element">
TextText
<div id="element-1">Text</div>
</div>
#element-1 {
position:absolute;
left:0;
right:0;
text-align:center;
font-size: 100px;
color: pink;
z-index: 3;
}
#element-3 {
position:relative;
display:inline-flex;
font-size: 100px;
color: lightgreen;
margin: 0px 0 0 3px;
z-index: 1;
}