How do I automatically update a ticker tape feed on a website using coding?

Hi all,

I need to extract data from an excel database to update a ticker tape feed on a website using coding. Does anyone know how to do this?

Here is the coding for the website so far. I want to update the ticker tape feed at the bottom.

<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <title>Palace Hotel Dragonlink Winners</title> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1"> <style> * { box-sizing: border-box; } body { margin: 0; font-family: Arial; font-size: 17px; } #DragonVideo { position: fixed; right: 0; bottom: 0; min-width: 100%; min-height: 100%; width: auto; height: auto; z-index: -1 } .content { position: fixed; bottom: 0; background: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5); color: #f1f1f1; width: 100%; padding: 20px; } img { display: block; Left: 0; padding: 30px 0; } .mySlides {display: none;} img {vertical-align: middle;} /* Slideshow container */ .slideshow-container { max-width: 1000px; position: absolute; top: 50%; right: 0px; width: 300px; transform: translate(-5%, -50%) } /* Fading animation */ .fade { animation: fade 1.5s; } @keyframes fade { from {opacity: .4} to {opacity: 1} } /* On smaller screens, decrease text size */ @media only screen and (max-width: 300px) { .text {font-size: 11px} } </style> </head> <body> <video autoplay muted loop id="DragonVideo"> <source src="dragonlink.mp4" type="video/mp4"> Your browser does not support HTML5 video. </video> <div class="content"> <h1>Palace Hotel Latest Winners</h1> <marquee scrollamount="10" direction="left" behavior="scroll"> <p>26.01.20 $25623.36 26.01.20 $25623.36 26.01.20 $25623.36 26.01.20 $25623.36 26.01.20 $25623.36 26.01.20 $25623.36 26.01.20 $25623.36 26.01.20 $25623.36 26.01.20 $25623.36 26.01.20 $25623.36</p> </marquee> </div> <img src="images/Logo white.png" alt="logo" style="width:25%"/> <div class="slideshow-container"> <div class="mySlides fade"> <img src="images/Advert1.jpg" style="width:100%"> </div> <div class="mySlides fade"> <img src="images/Advert2.jpg" style="width:100%"> </div> <div style="text-align:center"> <span class="dot"></span> <span class="dot"></span> <span class="dot"></span> </div> <script> var video = document.getElementById("myVideo"); function myFunction() { if (video.paused) { video.play(); btn.innerHTML = "Pause"; } else { video.pause(); btn.innerHTML = "Play"; } } var slideIndex = 0; showSlides(); function showSlides() { var i; var slides = document.getElementsByClassName("mySlides"); var dots = document.getElementsByClassName("dot"); for (i = 0; i < slides.length; i++) { slides[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex > slides.length) {slideIndex = 1} for (i = 0; i < dots.length; i++) { dots[i].className = dots[i].className.replace(" active", ""); } slides[slideIndex-1].style.display = "block"; dots[slideIndex-1].className += " active"; setTimeout(showSlides, 2000); // Change image every 2 seconds } </script> </body> </html>

Thanks

Ash