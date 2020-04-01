How do I automatically update a ticker tape feed on a website using coding?

Hi all,
I need to extract data from an excel database to update a ticker tape feed on a website using coding. Does anyone know how to do this?
Here is the coding for the website so far. I want to update the ticker tape feed at the bottom.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>Palace Hotel Dragonlink Winners</title>
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">
<style>
* {
box-sizing: border-box;
}
body {
margin: 0;
font-family: Arial;
font-size: 17px;
}
#DragonVideo {
position: fixed;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
min-width: 100%;
min-height: 100%;
width: auto;
height: auto;
z-index: -1
}
.content {
position: fixed;
bottom: 0;
background: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5);
color: #f1f1f1;
width: 100%;
padding: 20px;
}
img {
display: block;
Left: 0;
padding: 30px 0;
}
.mySlides {display: none;}
img {vertical-align: middle;}
/* Slideshow container */
.slideshow-container {
max-width: 1000px;
position: absolute;
top: 50%;
right: 0px;
width: 300px;
transform: translate(-5%, -50%) }
/* Fading animation */
.fade {
animation: fade 1.5s;
}
@keyframes fade {
from {opacity: .4}
to {opacity: 1}
}
/* On smaller screens, decrease text size */
@media only screen and (max-width: 300px) {
.text {font-size: 11px}
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<video autoplay muted loop id="DragonVideo">
<source src="dragonlink.mp4" type="video/mp4">
Your browser does not support HTML5 video.
</video>
<div class="content">
<h1>Palace Hotel Latest Winners</h1>
<marquee scrollamount="10"
direction="left"
behavior="scroll">
<p>26.01.20 $25623.36
26.01.20 $25623.36
26.01.20 $25623.36
26.01.20 $25623.36
26.01.20 $25623.36
26.01.20 $25623.36
26.01.20 $25623.36
26.01.20 $25623.36
26.01.20 $25623.36
26.01.20 $25623.36</p>
</marquee>
</div>
<img src="images/Logo white.png" alt="logo" style="width:25%"/>
<div class="slideshow-container">
<div class="mySlides fade">
<img src="images/Advert1.jpg" style="width:100%">
</div>
<div class="mySlides fade">
<img src="images/Advert2.jpg" style="width:100%">
</div>
<div style="text-align:center">
<span class="dot"></span>
<span class="dot"></span>
<span class="dot"></span>
</div>
<script>
var video = document.getElementById("myVideo");
function myFunction() {
if (video.paused) {
video.play();
btn.innerHTML = "Pause";
} else {
video.pause();
btn.innerHTML = "Play";
}
}
var slideIndex = 0;
showSlides();
function showSlides() {
var i;
var slides = document.getElementsByClassName("mySlides");
var dots = document.getElementsByClassName("dot");
for (i = 0; i < slides.length; i++) {
slides[i].style.display = "none";
}
slideIndex++;
if (slideIndex > slides.length) {slideIndex = 1}
for (i = 0; i < dots.length; i++) {
dots[i].className = dots[i].className.replace(" active", "");
}
slides[slideIndex-1].style.display = "block";
dots[slideIndex-1].className += " active";
setTimeout(showSlides, 2000); // Change image every 2 seconds
}
</script>
</body>
</html>
Thanks
Ash