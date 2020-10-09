How do I automatically leave full screen on youtube videos?

You should be able to use the Fullscreen API.
Here’s a demo using the iframe from above. Press the button to enter fullscreen. As expected, the video will enter fullscreen mode, then it will automatically exit fullscreen mode after 5 seconds.
This works in Firefox, but please be aware that not all browsers are implementing the unprefixed version of the API, so you might need to consult this.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8" />
<title>Fullscreen API demo</title>
</head>
<body>
<iframe
width="560"
height="315"
src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/XHvYhMghk44"
frameborder="0"
allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture"
allowfullscreen
></iframe>
<button>Enter Fullscreen</button>
<script>
const iframe = document.querySelector('iframe');
const button = document.querySelector('button');
button.addEventListener('click', () => {
iframe.requestFullscreen();
setTimeout(() => {
document.exitFullscreen()
}, 5000)
});
</script>
</body>
</html>
This might be helpful by way of further reading: