How do I automatically leave full screen on youtube videos?

You should be able to use the Fullscreen API.

Here’s a demo using the iframe from above. Press the button to enter fullscreen. As expected, the video will enter fullscreen mode, then it will automatically exit fullscreen mode after 5 seconds.

This works in Firefox, but please be aware that not all browsers are implementing the unprefixed version of the API, so you might need to consult this.

<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8" /> <title>Fullscreen API demo</title> </head> <body> <iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/XHvYhMghk44" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen ></iframe> <button>Enter Fullscreen</button> <script> const iframe = document.querySelector('iframe'); const button = document.querySelector('button'); button.addEventListener('click', () => { iframe.requestFullscreen(); setTimeout(() => { document.exitFullscreen() }, 5000) }); </script> </body> </html>

