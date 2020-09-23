How do I align the content to the middle of the page in Bootstrap 4.5?

I think the OP wants the heading and buttons in the centre panel vertically centred.
The code is badly managed and uses magic numbers for the sticky footer with heights and negative margins and magic padding. Noe of which are needed when using flexbox.
Assuming I’ve understood correctly then the changes required are as follows.
These are over-rides and new code rather than straight replacemnets of exisiting code.
#main{padding:0;display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1 0 0%;}
#footer{height:auto;margin:auto 0 0;}
#master{min-height:0;display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1 0 0%;}
body{display:flex!important;min-height:100vh;flex-direction:column;}
#main nav + .container{margin-top:auto;margin-bottom:auto;}
The result will be this.