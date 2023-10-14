How do I add overflow: hidden; where it won't hide the exit link image?

How do I add overflow: hidden; where the exit link image won’t disappear off the screen after that property is added?

https://jsfiddle.net/og853cde/

Right now it looks like this:

html,
body {
  height: 100%;
  margin: 0;
  padding: 0;
}

body {
  background: black;
  
}

.container {
  position: absolute;
  left: 0;
  right: 0;
  min-height: 100%;
  display: flex;
}

.video-wrapper {
  flex: 1 0 0;
  margin: auto;
  max-width: 642px;
  position: relative;
}

.ratio-keeper {
  height: 0;
  padding-top: 56.25%;
}

.video-frame {
  position: absolute;
  top: 0;
  left: 0;
  width: 100%;
  height: 100%;
}


iframe {
  user-select: none;
}
:root {
  --wide: 8.8%;
  --angle1: 0;
  --angle2: -90;
}

.panel {
  position: absolute;
  height: 100%;
  width: 100%;
  top: 0;
  background:
    repeating-linear-gradient(calc(var(--angle1) * 1deg), #ffffff00 0, #ffffff00 var(--wide), #ffffff1a calc(var(--wide) + 1px), #0000004d calc(var(--wide) + 2px), #ffffff00 calc(var(--wide) + 5px)), repeating-linear-gradient(calc(calc(var(--angle2) + 90) * 1deg), #ffffff00 0, #ffffff00 var(--wide), #ffffff1a calc(var(--wide) + 1px), #0000004d calc(var(--wide) + 2px), #ffffff00 calc(var(--wide) + 5px));

  background-color: #B76BF0;
  border-bottom: 2px solid #191919;
  background-repeat: no-repeat;
  z-index: 0;

}

.container .panel {
  transform: translateY(0%);
  animation: curtainUp 8s ease-in forwards 1s;
}

@keyframes curtainUp {
  to {
    transform: translateY(calc(-100% - 1px));
  }
}

.fadingOut .panel {
  animation: curtainDown 8s ease-in forwards 1s;
  transform: translateY(calc(-100% - 1px));
  animation-delay: 3.3s;
}

@keyframes curtainDown {
  to {
    transform: translateY(0%);
  }
}

a {
  position: absolute;
  top: auto;
  bottom: -47px;
  margin: auto;
  right: 0;
  left: 0;
  width: 37px;
  height: 37px;
  background: black;
  border-radius: 50%;
  border: 5px solid red;
  display: flex;
  align-items: center;
  justify-content: center;
 animation: fadeInExit 3s ease-in 0s forwards;
  /*animation-delay: 9s;*/
  opacity: 0;
  pointer-events: none;
}

@keyframes fadeInExit {
  99% {
    pointer-events: none;
  }

  100% {
    pointer-events: initial;
    opacity: 1;
  }
}

a::before,
a::after {
  content: "";
  position: absolute;
  width: 100%;
  height: 5px;
  background: red;
  transform: rotate(45deg);
}

a::after {
  transform: rotate(-45deg);
}

<div class="container">
  <div class="video-wrapper">
    <div class="ratio-keeper">
      <div id="ytplayer" class=" video-frame"></div>
    </div>
    <div class="panel "></div>
    <a href="" title="Exit" aria-label="Close"></a>
  </div>
</div>