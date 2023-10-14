How do I add overflow: hidden; where it won't hide the exit link image?

How do I add overflow: hidden; where the exit link image won’t disappear off the screen after that property is added?

https://jsfiddle.net/og853cde/

Right now it looks like this:

html, body { height: 100%; margin: 0; padding: 0; } body { background: black; } .container { position: absolute; left: 0; right: 0; min-height: 100%; display: flex; } .video-wrapper { flex: 1 0 0; margin: auto; max-width: 642px; position: relative; } .ratio-keeper { height: 0; padding-top: 56.25%; } .video-frame { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } iframe { user-select: none; } :root { --wide: 8.8%; --angle1: 0; --angle2: -90; } .panel { position: absolute; height: 100%; width: 100%; top: 0; background: repeating-linear-gradient(calc(var(--angle1) * 1deg), #ffffff00 0, #ffffff00 var(--wide), #ffffff1a calc(var(--wide) + 1px), #0000004d calc(var(--wide) + 2px), #ffffff00 calc(var(--wide) + 5px)), repeating-linear-gradient(calc(calc(var(--angle2) + 90) * 1deg), #ffffff00 0, #ffffff00 var(--wide), #ffffff1a calc(var(--wide) + 1px), #0000004d calc(var(--wide) + 2px), #ffffff00 calc(var(--wide) + 5px)); background-color: #B76BF0; border-bottom: 2px solid #191919; background-repeat: no-repeat; z-index: 0; } .container .panel { transform: translateY(0%); animation: curtainUp 8s ease-in forwards 1s; } @keyframes curtainUp { to { transform: translateY(calc(-100% - 1px)); } } .fadingOut .panel { animation: curtainDown 8s ease-in forwards 1s; transform: translateY(calc(-100% - 1px)); animation-delay: 3.3s; } @keyframes curtainDown { to { transform: translateY(0%); } } a { position: absolute; top: auto; bottom: -47px; margin: auto; right: 0; left: 0; width: 37px; height: 37px; background: black; border-radius: 50%; border: 5px solid red; display: flex; align-items: center; justify-content: center; animation: fadeInExit 3s ease-in 0s forwards; /*animation-delay: 9s;*/ opacity: 0; pointer-events: none; } @keyframes fadeInExit { 99% { pointer-events: none; } 100% { pointer-events: initial; opacity: 1; } } a::before, a::after { content: ""; position: absolute; width: 100%; height: 5px; background: red; transform: rotate(45deg); } a::after { transform: rotate(-45deg); }