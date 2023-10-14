How do I add overflow: hidden; where it won't hide the exit link image?

How do I add
overflow: hidden; where the exit link image won’t disappear off the screen after that property is added?
https://jsfiddle.net/og853cde/
Right now it looks like this:
html,
body {
height: 100%;
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
}
body {
background: black;
}
.container {
position: absolute;
left: 0;
right: 0;
min-height: 100%;
display: flex;
}
.video-wrapper {
flex: 1 0 0;
margin: auto;
max-width: 642px;
position: relative;
}
.ratio-keeper {
height: 0;
padding-top: 56.25%;
}
.video-frame {
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
}
iframe {
user-select: none;
}
:root {
--wide: 8.8%;
--angle1: 0;
--angle2: -90;
}
.panel {
position: absolute;
height: 100%;
width: 100%;
top: 0;
background:
repeating-linear-gradient(calc(var(--angle1) * 1deg), #ffffff00 0, #ffffff00 var(--wide), #ffffff1a calc(var(--wide) + 1px), #0000004d calc(var(--wide) + 2px), #ffffff00 calc(var(--wide) + 5px)), repeating-linear-gradient(calc(calc(var(--angle2) + 90) * 1deg), #ffffff00 0, #ffffff00 var(--wide), #ffffff1a calc(var(--wide) + 1px), #0000004d calc(var(--wide) + 2px), #ffffff00 calc(var(--wide) + 5px));
background-color: #B76BF0;
border-bottom: 2px solid #191919;
background-repeat: no-repeat;
z-index: 0;
}
.container .panel {
transform: translateY(0%);
animation: curtainUp 8s ease-in forwards 1s;
}
@keyframes curtainUp {
to {
transform: translateY(calc(-100% - 1px));
}
}
.fadingOut .panel {
animation: curtainDown 8s ease-in forwards 1s;
transform: translateY(calc(-100% - 1px));
animation-delay: 3.3s;
}
@keyframes curtainDown {
to {
transform: translateY(0%);
}
}
a {
position: absolute;
top: auto;
bottom: -47px;
margin: auto;
right: 0;
left: 0;
width: 37px;
height: 37px;
background: black;
border-radius: 50%;
border: 5px solid red;
display: flex;
align-items: center;
justify-content: center;
animation: fadeInExit 3s ease-in 0s forwards;
/*animation-delay: 9s;*/
opacity: 0;
pointer-events: none;
}
@keyframes fadeInExit {
99% {
pointer-events: none;
}
100% {
pointer-events: initial;
opacity: 1;
}
}
a::before,
a::after {
content: "";
position: absolute;
width: 100%;
height: 5px;
background: red;
transform: rotate(45deg);
}
a::after {
transform: rotate(-45deg);
}
<div class="container">
<div class="video-wrapper">
<div class="ratio-keeper">
<div id="ytplayer" class=" video-frame"></div>
</div>
<div class="panel "></div>
<a href="" title="Exit" aria-label="Close"></a>
</div>
</div>