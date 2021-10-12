How do I add download count to my file manager?

PHP
Hello everyone!
May I ask how to add download count to my site?
Here are my 2 PHP and CSS files, and the image displayed on my page.
I want it to show up next to the size.
Thanks very much!

PHP FILE:

<table class="file-list">
<?php $i = 1;?>

	<tbody>
	
	<?php if(!empty($params['dirs'])) foreach ($params['dirs'] as $file):?>
		<tr class="directory <?php if ($file['type'] == "back") echo 'back-button';?>">
		
		  <?php if (gator::checkPermissions('rw')):?>
			<?php if ($file['type'] != 'back'):?>
			<td class="chkboxes"><input type="checkbox" name="<?php echo $i++;?>" value="<?php echo $file['crypt']?>" /></td>
			<?php else:?>
			<td class="chkboxes"><a class="back" href="?cd=<?php echo $file['link']?>"></a></td>
			<?php endif;?>
		  <?php else:?>
		  	<?php if ($file['type'] != 'back'):?>
			<td class="chkboxes"></td>
			<?php else:?>
			<td class="chkboxes"><a class="back" href="?cd=<?php echo $file['link']?>"></a></td>
			<?php endif;?>
		  <?php endif;?>
		 
			<td class="filename" colspan=3>
			 <?php if ($file['name'] == ".."):?>
				<a href="?cd=<?php echo $file['link']?>"><?php echo lang::get("Go Back")?></a>
		     <?php else:?>
			 	<a <?php if($file['buffer']!=false) echo 'class="'.$file['buffer'].'"';?> href="?cd=<?php echo gator::encodeurl(($file['link']))?>"><?php echo $file['name']?></a>
			 <?php endif;?>
			</td>
			
			<td class="actions">
			 <?php if (gator::checkPermissions('w') && $file['type'] != 'back'):?>
			 <button type="button" class="action-info" data-type="<?php echo $file['type']?>" data-name="<?php echo $file['name']?>" data-crypt="<?php echo $file['crypt']?>" data-time="<?php echo date(gatorconf::get('time_format'), $file['time'])?>"></button>
			 <?php endif;?>
			 
			</td>

	
		</tr>
	<?php endforeach;?>
	
	<?php if(!empty($params['files'])) foreach ($params['files'] as $file):?>
	
		<tr class="file">
	
		  	<?php if (gator::checkPermissions('rw')):?>
			<td class="chkboxes"><input type="checkbox" name="<?php echo $i++;?>" value="<?php echo $file['crypt']?>" /></td>
			<?php else:?>
			<td class="chkboxes"></td>
		  	<?php endif;?>
			
			<?php if (gatorconf::get('allow_file_links')):?>
			 <td class="filename">
			  <a <?php if($file['buffer']!=false) echo 'class="'.$file['buffer'].'"';?> <?php if(gatorconf::get('use_lightbox_gallery') && $file['type'] == 'image') echo 'rel="lightbox[images]"';?> href="<?php echo gator::encodeurl($file['link'])?>" target="_blank"><?php echo $file['name']?></a>
			 </td>
			<?php else:?>
			 <td class="filename">
			  <a <?php if($file['buffer']!=false) echo 'class="'.$file['buffer'].'"';?>><?php echo $file['name']?></a>
			 </td>
			<?php endif;?>
			
			<td class="filesize"><?php echo $file['size']?></td>
			<td class="filetime"><?php echo date(gatorconf::get('time_format'), $file['time'])?></td>

			<?php if (gatorconf::get('allow_file_links') || gator::checkPermissions('w')):?>
			<td class="actions">
			 <button type="button" class="action-info" data-type="<?php echo $file['type']?>" data-link="<?php echo gator::encodeurl($file['link'])?>" data-name="<?php echo $file['name']?>" data-crypt="<?php echo $file['crypt']?>" data-size="<?php echo $file['size']?>" data-time="<?php echo date(gatorconf::get('time_format'), $file['time'])?>"></button>
			</td>
			<?php endif;?>
			
						
		</tr>
	<?php endforeach;?>
	
	<?php if (empty($params['files']) && empty($params['dirs'])):?>
		<tr class="file">
			<td class="actions"> </td>
			
			<td class="filename" colspan=2>
			 <?php echo lang::get("This folder is empty")?>
			</td>
	
		</tr>
	<?php endif;?>


	</tbody>
</table>

CSS FILE

body {
	margin: 30px 0 0 0;
	background-color: #e2e2cd;
	color: #515348;
}

.right{
	float: right;
}

.clear {
	clear: both;
}

.button,
.button *,
button,
button *{
	white-space: nowrap;
}

#logo {
	margin: 0 0 30px 0;
	background-color: #fff;
}

#logo img{
	border: 0;
}

.login #logo img {
	display: block;
	margin: 0 auto;
}

.login input[type="Submit"]{
	width: 120px;
	margin: 20px 0 20px 0;
}

a:hover.button,
table a:hover{
	text-decoration: none;
}


.top-menu {
	position: fixed;
	top: 0px;
	left: 0px;
	z-index: 1000;
	width: 100%;
	height: 30px;
	line-height: 26px;
	background-color: #383838;
	padding: 2px 0 2px 0;
	text-align: right;
	color: #E0FFFA;
	font-size: 12px;
	overflow: hidden;
}

.top-menu a{
	color: #E0FFFA;
	cursor: pointer;
}

.top-menu a:hover{
	text-decoration: underline;
}

.top-menu .row{
	padding: 0 15px 0 15px;
	min-width: 800px;
}

.top-menu-spacer{
	height: 30px;
}

.nav{
    overflow: hidden;
    margin: 0 0 20px 0;
}

.navigation-button-right {
	float: right;
}

.navigation-button-right a,
.navigation-button-right input{
	float: left;
}

#newfolder_button{
	width: 350px;
	margin: -56px 0 0 0;
}

#newfolder_button ul li{
	min-height: 30px;
}


button.upload-done{
	width: 120px;
}


.navigation-button-right input{
	width: 56%;
	height: 37px;
	margin: 0;
	border-radius: 3px 0 0 3px;
}

.navigation-button-right div.radius{
	border-radius: 0 3px 3px 0;
	width: 44%;
}

form#fileset {
	margin: 12px 0 0 0;	
}

#fileset td{
	white-space:nowrap;	
}

table {
    width: 100%;
	white-space: nowrap;
}

table tbody {
    min-height: 50px;
    overflow: hidden;
}

table tbody tr td {
    border: medium none;
    color: #373737;
    padding: 4px 5px;
    line-height: 40px;
    vertical-align: middle;
}

table .chkboxes {
	min-width: 40px;
	width: 40px;
	text-align: center;
}

a.back{
	background: url("img/icons30px.png") no-repeat scroll -30px -360px transparent;
	width: 30px;
	height: 30px;
}

table .actions{
		width: 10%;
}
table .actions button {
	cursor: pointer;
	width: 30px;
	height: 30px;
	border: 0;
	padding: 0;
	margin: 0;
	vertical-align:middle;
}

table .actions button:hover {
	opacity:0.4;
}

table .actions button.action-info
{
	background: url("img/icons30px.png") no-repeat scroll -120px -150px transparent;
	display: block;
}

table .actions button.action-delete-account,
table .actions button.action-account{
	float: right;
}

table .actions button.action-account
{
	background: url("img/icons30px.png") no-repeat scroll -120px -150px transparent;
	display: block;
}

table .actions button.action-delete-account
{
    background: url("img/icons30px.png") no-repeat scroll -150px -240px transparent;
	display: block;
}

table tr.directory a{
	color: #373737;
	font-weight: bold;
}

table td.filename a{
	color: #373737;
}

tr.file td.filename a{
	max-width: 560px;
}

table td.filename a.buffer-cut {
	color: #999999;
}

table td.filename a.buffer-copy {
	color: #000080;
}

.file-list a{
	display: block;
	color: #373737;
}

table .filename{
	text-align: left;
	width: 100%;
	overflow: hidden;
}

table .filesize{
	text-align: right;
	min-width: 70px;
}

table .username{
	width: 150px;
	max-width: 150px;
	min-width: 150px;
	overflow: hidden;
}

table .homedir{
	max-width: 230px;
	overflow: hidden;
}

table .permissions{
	width: 50px;
	min-width: 50px;
	text-align: center;
	font-weight: bold;
}

table .accounts{
	width: 70px;
}

.bottom-actions{
	margin: 0 0 10px 0;
	height: 37px;
}

.bottom-actions button{
	width: auto;
	display: inline;
	padding: 10px 20px 10px 20px;
}

button.select-button{
	width: 130px;
	margin: 0 10px 0 0;
}
div#content {
	padding: 20px 30px 20px 30px;
	color: #515348;
	font-size: 76%;
	line-height: 1.6em;
	height: 1%;
	background: #FFF;
	width: 100%;
}

.reveal-modal{
	padding-top: 40px;	
}

textarea#file-content{
	max-height: 400px;
	resize: none;
}

#big_modal{
	top: 40px;
}

.modal-descr{
	margin: 0 0 20px 0;
}

.modal-content{
	margin: 20px 0 30px 0;	
}

.modal-buttons button{
	margin: 0 0 0 5px;
}

table[role="presentation"] {
	width: 100%;
	display: block;
	min-height: 40px;
}

.rename_content{
	margin: 0 0 20px 0;	
}

.close-reveal-modal{
   background: url("img/icons30px.png") no-repeat scroll -150px -240px transparent;
   width: 30px;
   height: 30px;
}

.close-reveal-modal:hover{
   opacity:0.4;
}


div#top-panel {
	height: 0px;
	margin: 20px 0 0 0;
	overflow: hidden;
}

.small-auth-menu{
	float: right;
	font-weight: bold;
}

#close-top-panel{
	display: none;
	overflow: hidden;
	margin: 0 0 10px 0;
}

tbody.files .name {
	width: 40%;
	max-width: 200px;
	overflow: hidden;
	padding: 0 0 0 10px;
}

tbody.files .progress-col,
tbody.files .error {
	width: 100%;
}

div.progress {
	width: 100%;
}

.tbody.files {
    width: 100%;
}

.template-upload span.ok {
    background: url("img/icons30px.png") no-repeat scroll -180px -240px transparent;
    border: 0 none;
    float: right;
    height: 30px;
    overflow: visible;
    width: 30px;
}

.template-upload button {
    background: url("img/icons30px.png") no-repeat scroll -150px -240px transparent;
    border: 0 none;
    cursor: pointer;
    float: right;
    height: 30px;
    width: 30px;
    margin: 2px 0 0 0;
}

.template-upload button:hover {
	opacity:0.4;
}

div.error {
	margin: 1em 0;
	background: #a62b25;
	border-top: 2px solid #db6e3c;
	border-bottom: 2px solid #db6e3c;
	padding: 5px 10px;
	color: #f2dec4;
	color: #fff;
	font-weight: bold;
}

.login div#wrapper {
	width: 420px;
}

.login div#content{
	overflow: hidden;
}

.main div#wrapper {
	min-width: 800px; 
}

.login div#topcorners {
	width: 420px;
}

.login div#bottomcorners {
	width: 420px;
}

.login div#header h1 a {
	width: 360px; /* 420 - 30 - 30 */
}

div#wrapper {
	text-align: left;
	margin: 0 auto;
}

div#header {
	margin-bottom: 20px;
	padding: 30px 0 0 0;
	color: #515348;
}

div#header h1 {
	margin: 0 30px;
}

div#content {
	padding: 15px 30px 10px 30px;
}

.login div#content input.inputtext {
	color: #515348;
	height: 50px;
	padding: 10px;
	font-size: 130%;
}

.login input[type="Submit"] {
	float: right;
}

#topcorners {
	background: #FFF;
	height: 10px;
	margin: 0 auto;
	position: relative;
	-webkit-border-radius: 8px 8px 0px 0px;
	-moz-border-radius: 8px 8px 0px 0px;
	border-radius: 8px 8px 0px 0px;
	behavior: url(/PIE.htc);
}

#bottomcorners {
	background: #FFF;
	height: 10px;
	margin: 0 auto;
	position: relative;
	-webkit-border-radius: 0px 0px 8px 8px;
	-moz-border-radius: 0px 0px 8px 8px;
	border-radius: 0px 0px 8px 8px;
	behavior: url(/PIE.htc);
}

.directory-tree{
	background: url("img/icons30px.png") no-repeat scroll -90px -120px transparent;
	cursor: pointer;
	width: 30px;
	height: 30px;
	display: block;
	float: right;
	margin: 0 8px 0 6px;
}

.directory-tree:hover{
	opacity:0.4;
}

.view-style{
	background: url("img/icons30px.png") no-repeat scroll -120px -300px transparent;
	cursor: pointer;
	width: 30px;
	height: 30px;
	display: block;
	float: right;
	margin: 0 0px 0 6px;
}

.view-style:hover{
	opacity:0.4;
}

.filter-field {
	float: right; 
	width: 140px; 
	height: 30px
}

.odd {
	background: none repeat scroll 0 0 #FFFFFF !important;
}

.even {
	background: none repeat scroll 0 0 #F9F9F9 !important;
}

.image-preview {
	width: 80px;
	/*height: 50px;*/	
	margin-right: 20px;
	border: 0;
	position: relative;
	bottom: -8px;
}

.image-size {
	cursor: pointer;
	width: 30px;
	height: 30px;
	display: block;
	float: right;
	margin: 0 0px 0 6px;
	-webkit-touch-callout: none;
	-webkit-user-select: none;
	-khtml-user-select: none;
	-moz-user-select: none;
	-ms-user-select: none;
	user-select: none;
}

.image-size.increase{
	background: url("img/icons30px.png") no-repeat scroll -120px 0px transparent;
}

.image-size.decrease{
	background: url("img/icons30px.png") no-repeat scroll -90px 0px transparent;
}

.image-size:hover{
	opacity:0.4;
}


.filter-field .postfix {
	font-size: 85%;
	background: url("img/icons30px.png") no-repeat scroll -60px -240px transparent;
}


#dir-links{
	height: 300px;
	overflow: scroll;
}

#text-search{
	width: 200px;
	float: left;
	height: 37px;
}

.text-search-box{
	float: right;
}

.text-search-box .search-img{
	background: url("img/icons30px.png") no-repeat scroll -60px -240px transparent;
	width: 30px;
	height: 30px;
	margin: 3px 10px 0 0;
	display: block;
	float: left;
}

#dir-links li[clink]{
	cursor: pointer;
	font-weight: bold;
}

#dir-links li[isfile]{
	cursor: default;
	font-weight: normal;
}

#dir-links li{	
	list-style-type: disc;
}

#dir-links{ padding: 5px; background-color: White; margin: 0; } 
#dir-links ul{ padding: 0; margin: 0 0 0 10px; } 
#dir-links li a{ font-family: Arial; text-decoration: none; color: black; } 
#dir-links li a:hover{ color: blue; } 
#dir-links li{ list-style: none; background-image: url("img/dotted.gif"); background-repeat: repeat-y; padding: 2px 0 2px 20px; text-indent: -19px; background-position: 9px 0; } 
#dir-links li:before{ content: url("img/folder.gif") "  "; }
#dir-links li[isfile]:before{ content: url("img/page.gif") "  "; }
#dir-links li{ list-style: none; background-image: url("img/dotted.gif"); background-repeat: repeat-y; padding: 2px 0 2px 20px; text-indent: -19px; background-position: 9px 0; } 
#dir-links li:last-child{ background-repeat: no-repeat; }

div.breadcrumbs {
	margin: 0 8px 0 8px;
	font-size: 14px;
	font-weight: bold;
	height: 30px;
	line-height: 30px;
	overflow: hidden;
	float: left;
	color: #666666;
}

div.breadcrumbs a{
	color: #666666;
}

.version-info{
	text-align: center;
	margin: 0;
	float: left;
	cursor: pointer;
}


#footer {
	margin: 50px 0 0 0;
	height: 30px;
}

Screenshot_3
Screenshot_3931×333 13.5 KB

Do you already have the download count stored somewhere against the filename, or do you need to implement that as well? I would think the easiest way is to modify whatever code actually performs the download to increment the download count in your database.

Currently I don’t have any source code to display downloads, so I would like someone to help me edit this source code so that it shows downloads.
Thanks for the help!

I get that, but what about the questions above? Does your code already store a count of how many times each file was downloaded, so all we need to do is figure out how to display it, or do you also need to implement code to count each download?

This link maybe usefu:

https://hibbard.eu/how-to-make-a-simple-visitor-counter-using-php/

Currently my database does not have a load counter table as shown below.
Can anyone guide me how to query database with PHP to get download count.
Thanks very much!

Screenshot_2
Screenshot_21679×441 35 KB

You can’t query what isn’t there. You’re going to need to create a column for number of downloads, and you’ll have to increment that column every time the file is downloaded.

The important thing is to modify the source code so that it queries the database every time someone clicks on the link, and displays the download count outside the site.
Please help me, because I am new to PHP & MySQL. I come from Vietnam.