How do I add download count to my file manager?

Well it’s not always an easy thing to get under the hood of someone else’s coding to see what’s what… but as you are not a coder I figured I’d give it a go. Well obviously the first thing is to create a database table to store the name of the file and keep a count of the downloads. This is the table I created.

CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS `downloads` ( `id` int(11) NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT, `filename` varchar(256) DEFAULT NULL, `download_cnt` int(11) NOT NULL DEFAULT '0', PRIMARY KEY (`id`) ) ENGINE=MyISAM DEFAULT CHARSET=latin1 AUTO_INCREMENT=1 ;

Then it’s a matter of finding where downloading coding is. You will see it starts at around line 381 of file-gator.php. Now what we want to do is once we know the filename that is requested for download, we will query the downloads table to see if this filename is in the database table. Based on these findings we will either INSERT a new record or UPDATE the count of an existing record.

I will place these queries before the comment line `// Set headers

//ADDED Download CNT Query if(gatorconf::get('use_database')){ $db = new DBDriver(); $sql_download_cnt = "SELECT `download_cnt` FROM `downloads` WHERE `filename` = '{$filename}'"; $result_cnt = $db->query($sql_download_cnt); $row_cnt = $result_cnt->fetch_assoc(); if(count($row_cnt) <1){ $sql_downloads = "INSERT INTO `downloads`(`filename`, `download_cnt`) VALUES ('{$filename}',1)"; $db->execute($sql_downloads); }else{ $sql_downloads = "UPDATE `downloads` SET `download_cnt`=`download_cnt`+1 WHERE `filename` = '{$filename}'"; $db->execute($sql_downloads); } } // Set headers

Note: I am not going to modify your DB connection coding to use prepared queries.

Also note the use_datebase condition set on your configuration file needs to be set to true .

The second half of this is to query for all these file counts and compare them to the files being looped through. I placed the query at the top of the page called main_filelist.php and put the results into a $downloads_cnts array with the image name as the KEY and the count as the VALUE. I removed the DOT from the filename KEY.

$download_cnts = array(); $db = new DBDriver(); $sql_downloads = "SELECT `filename`,`download_cnt` FROM `downloads`"; $result_downloads = $db->query($sql_downloads); while($row = $result_downloads->fetch_assoc()){ $download_cnts[str_replace('.','',$row['filename'])] = $row['download_cnt']; } ?>

As the page loops through the two loop sections, i.e. directories and files, I check if this filename is found in the $downloads_cnts array and set a variable $dcnt to the count or zero if not found.

<?php $cleanname = str_replace('.','',$file['name']); $dcnt = (!empty($download_cnts) && array_key_exists($cleanname,$download_cnts) ? $download_cnts[$cleanname] : 0); ?>

I place this variable within the table structure below.

<td><?php echo $dcnt;?></td>

The only issue is that everything happens in a Javascript environment and so the page display is not updated as you view or download files. At any point you can click the LOGO and the page is reloaded showing the updated counts.

