How do I add download count to my file manager?

Hello everyone!
May I ask how to add download count to my site?
Here are my 2 PHP and CSS files, and the image displayed on my page.
I want it to show up next to the size.
Thanks very much!
PHP FILE:
<table class="file-list">
<?php $i = 1;?>
<tbody>
<?php if(!empty($params['dirs'])) foreach ($params['dirs'] as $file):?>
<tr class="directory <?php if ($file['type'] == "back") echo 'back-button';?>">
<?php if (gator::checkPermissions('rw')):?>
<?php if ($file['type'] != 'back'):?>
<td class="chkboxes"><input type="checkbox" name="<?php echo $i++;?>" value="<?php echo $file['crypt']?>" /></td>
<?php else:?>
<td class="chkboxes"><a class="back" href="?cd=<?php echo $file['link']?>"></a></td>
<?php endif;?>
<?php else:?>
<?php if ($file['type'] != 'back'):?>
<td class="chkboxes"></td>
<?php else:?>
<td class="chkboxes"><a class="back" href="?cd=<?php echo $file['link']?>"></a></td>
<?php endif;?>
<?php endif;?>
<td class="filename" colspan=3>
<?php if ($file['name'] == ".."):?>
<a href="?cd=<?php echo $file['link']?>"><?php echo lang::get("Go Back")?></a>
<?php else:?>
<a <?php if($file['buffer']!=false) echo 'class="'.$file['buffer'].'"';?> href="?cd=<?php echo gator::encodeurl(($file['link']))?>"><?php echo $file['name']?></a>
<?php endif;?>
</td>
<td class="actions">
<?php if (gator::checkPermissions('w') && $file['type'] != 'back'):?>
<button type="button" class="action-info" data-type="<?php echo $file['type']?>" data-name="<?php echo $file['name']?>" data-crypt="<?php echo $file['crypt']?>" data-time="<?php echo date(gatorconf::get('time_format'), $file['time'])?>"></button>
<?php endif;?>
</td>
</tr>
<?php endforeach;?>
<?php if(!empty($params['files'])) foreach ($params['files'] as $file):?>
<tr class="file">
<?php if (gator::checkPermissions('rw')):?>
<td class="chkboxes"><input type="checkbox" name="<?php echo $i++;?>" value="<?php echo $file['crypt']?>" /></td>
<?php else:?>
<td class="chkboxes"></td>
<?php endif;?>
<?php if (gatorconf::get('allow_file_links')):?>
<td class="filename">
<a <?php if($file['buffer']!=false) echo 'class="'.$file['buffer'].'"';?> <?php if(gatorconf::get('use_lightbox_gallery') && $file['type'] == 'image') echo 'rel="lightbox[images]"';?> href="<?php echo gator::encodeurl($file['link'])?>" target="_blank"><?php echo $file['name']?></a>
</td>
<?php else:?>
<td class="filename">
<a <?php if($file['buffer']!=false) echo 'class="'.$file['buffer'].'"';?>><?php echo $file['name']?></a>
</td>
<?php endif;?>
<td class="filesize"><?php echo $file['size']?></td>
<td class="filetime"><?php echo date(gatorconf::get('time_format'), $file['time'])?></td>
<?php if (gatorconf::get('allow_file_links') || gator::checkPermissions('w')):?>
<td class="actions">
<button type="button" class="action-info" data-type="<?php echo $file['type']?>" data-link="<?php echo gator::encodeurl($file['link'])?>" data-name="<?php echo $file['name']?>" data-crypt="<?php echo $file['crypt']?>" data-size="<?php echo $file['size']?>" data-time="<?php echo date(gatorconf::get('time_format'), $file['time'])?>"></button>
</td>
<?php endif;?>
</tr>
<?php endforeach;?>
<?php if (empty($params['files']) && empty($params['dirs'])):?>
<tr class="file">
<td class="actions"> </td>
<td class="filename" colspan=2>
<?php echo lang::get("This folder is empty")?>
</td>
</tr>
<?php endif;?>
</tbody>
</table>
CSS FILE
body {
margin: 30px 0 0 0;
background-color: #e2e2cd;
color: #515348;
}
.right{
float: right;
}
.clear {
clear: both;
}
.button,
.button *,
button,
button *{
white-space: nowrap;
}
#logo {
margin: 0 0 30px 0;
background-color: #fff;
}
#logo img{
border: 0;
}
.login #logo img {
display: block;
margin: 0 auto;
}
.login input[type="Submit"]{
width: 120px;
margin: 20px 0 20px 0;
}
a:hover.button,
table a:hover{
text-decoration: none;
}
.top-menu {
position: fixed;
top: 0px;
left: 0px;
z-index: 1000;
width: 100%;
height: 30px;
line-height: 26px;
background-color: #383838;
padding: 2px 0 2px 0;
text-align: right;
color: #E0FFFA;
font-size: 12px;
overflow: hidden;
}
.top-menu a{
color: #E0FFFA;
cursor: pointer;
}
.top-menu a:hover{
text-decoration: underline;
}
.top-menu .row{
padding: 0 15px 0 15px;
min-width: 800px;
}
.top-menu-spacer{
height: 30px;
}
.nav{
overflow: hidden;
margin: 0 0 20px 0;
}
.navigation-button-right {
float: right;
}
.navigation-button-right a,
.navigation-button-right input{
float: left;
}
#newfolder_button{
width: 350px;
margin: -56px 0 0 0;
}
#newfolder_button ul li{
min-height: 30px;
}
button.upload-done{
width: 120px;
}
.navigation-button-right input{
width: 56%;
height: 37px;
margin: 0;
border-radius: 3px 0 0 3px;
}
.navigation-button-right div.radius{
border-radius: 0 3px 3px 0;
width: 44%;
}
form#fileset {
margin: 12px 0 0 0;
}
#fileset td{
white-space:nowrap;
}
table {
width: 100%;
white-space: nowrap;
}
table tbody {
min-height: 50px;
overflow: hidden;
}
table tbody tr td {
border: medium none;
color: #373737;
padding: 4px 5px;
line-height: 40px;
vertical-align: middle;
}
table .chkboxes {
min-width: 40px;
width: 40px;
text-align: center;
}
a.back{
background: url("img/icons30px.png") no-repeat scroll -30px -360px transparent;
width: 30px;
height: 30px;
}
table .actions{
width: 10%;
}
table .actions button {
cursor: pointer;
width: 30px;
height: 30px;
border: 0;
padding: 0;
margin: 0;
vertical-align:middle;
}
table .actions button:hover {
opacity:0.4;
}
table .actions button.action-info
{
background: url("img/icons30px.png") no-repeat scroll -120px -150px transparent;
display: block;
}
table .actions button.action-delete-account,
table .actions button.action-account{
float: right;
}
table .actions button.action-account
{
background: url("img/icons30px.png") no-repeat scroll -120px -150px transparent;
display: block;
}
table .actions button.action-delete-account
{
background: url("img/icons30px.png") no-repeat scroll -150px -240px transparent;
display: block;
}
table tr.directory a{
color: #373737;
font-weight: bold;
}
table td.filename a{
color: #373737;
}
tr.file td.filename a{
max-width: 560px;
}
table td.filename a.buffer-cut {
color: #999999;
}
table td.filename a.buffer-copy {
color: #000080;
}
.file-list a{
display: block;
color: #373737;
}
table .filename{
text-align: left;
width: 100%;
overflow: hidden;
}
table .filesize{
text-align: right;
min-width: 70px;
}
table .username{
width: 150px;
max-width: 150px;
min-width: 150px;
overflow: hidden;
}
table .homedir{
max-width: 230px;
overflow: hidden;
}
table .permissions{
width: 50px;
min-width: 50px;
text-align: center;
font-weight: bold;
}
table .accounts{
width: 70px;
}
.bottom-actions{
margin: 0 0 10px 0;
height: 37px;
}
.bottom-actions button{
width: auto;
display: inline;
padding: 10px 20px 10px 20px;
}
button.select-button{
width: 130px;
margin: 0 10px 0 0;
}
div#content {
padding: 20px 30px 20px 30px;
color: #515348;
font-size: 76%;
line-height: 1.6em;
height: 1%;
background: #FFF;
width: 100%;
}
.reveal-modal{
padding-top: 40px;
}
textarea#file-content{
max-height: 400px;
resize: none;
}
#big_modal{
top: 40px;
}
.modal-descr{
margin: 0 0 20px 0;
}
.modal-content{
margin: 20px 0 30px 0;
}
.modal-buttons button{
margin: 0 0 0 5px;
}
table[role="presentation"] {
width: 100%;
display: block;
min-height: 40px;
}
.rename_content{
margin: 0 0 20px 0;
}
.close-reveal-modal{
background: url("img/icons30px.png") no-repeat scroll -150px -240px transparent;
width: 30px;
height: 30px;
}
.close-reveal-modal:hover{
opacity:0.4;
}
div#top-panel {
height: 0px;
margin: 20px 0 0 0;
overflow: hidden;
}
.small-auth-menu{
float: right;
font-weight: bold;
}
#close-top-panel{
display: none;
overflow: hidden;
margin: 0 0 10px 0;
}
tbody.files .name {
width: 40%;
max-width: 200px;
overflow: hidden;
padding: 0 0 0 10px;
}
tbody.files .progress-col,
tbody.files .error {
width: 100%;
}
div.progress {
width: 100%;
}
.tbody.files {
width: 100%;
}
.template-upload span.ok {
background: url("img/icons30px.png") no-repeat scroll -180px -240px transparent;
border: 0 none;
float: right;
height: 30px;
overflow: visible;
width: 30px;
}
.template-upload button {
background: url("img/icons30px.png") no-repeat scroll -150px -240px transparent;
border: 0 none;
cursor: pointer;
float: right;
height: 30px;
width: 30px;
margin: 2px 0 0 0;
}
.template-upload button:hover {
opacity:0.4;
}
div.error {
margin: 1em 0;
background: #a62b25;
border-top: 2px solid #db6e3c;
border-bottom: 2px solid #db6e3c;
padding: 5px 10px;
color: #f2dec4;
color: #fff;
font-weight: bold;
}
.login div#wrapper {
width: 420px;
}
.login div#content{
overflow: hidden;
}
.main div#wrapper {
min-width: 800px;
}
.login div#topcorners {
width: 420px;
}
.login div#bottomcorners {
width: 420px;
}
.login div#header h1 a {
width: 360px; /* 420 - 30 - 30 */
}
div#wrapper {
text-align: left;
margin: 0 auto;
}
div#header {
margin-bottom: 20px;
padding: 30px 0 0 0;
color: #515348;
}
div#header h1 {
margin: 0 30px;
}
div#content {
padding: 15px 30px 10px 30px;
}
.login div#content input.inputtext {
color: #515348;
height: 50px;
padding: 10px;
font-size: 130%;
}
.login input[type="Submit"] {
float: right;
}
#topcorners {
background: #FFF;
height: 10px;
margin: 0 auto;
position: relative;
-webkit-border-radius: 8px 8px 0px 0px;
-moz-border-radius: 8px 8px 0px 0px;
border-radius: 8px 8px 0px 0px;
behavior: url(/PIE.htc);
}
#bottomcorners {
background: #FFF;
height: 10px;
margin: 0 auto;
position: relative;
-webkit-border-radius: 0px 0px 8px 8px;
-moz-border-radius: 0px 0px 8px 8px;
border-radius: 0px 0px 8px 8px;
behavior: url(/PIE.htc);
}
.directory-tree{
background: url("img/icons30px.png") no-repeat scroll -90px -120px transparent;
cursor: pointer;
width: 30px;
height: 30px;
display: block;
float: right;
margin: 0 8px 0 6px;
}
.directory-tree:hover{
opacity:0.4;
}
.view-style{
background: url("img/icons30px.png") no-repeat scroll -120px -300px transparent;
cursor: pointer;
width: 30px;
height: 30px;
display: block;
float: right;
margin: 0 0px 0 6px;
}
.view-style:hover{
opacity:0.4;
}
.filter-field {
float: right;
width: 140px;
height: 30px
}
.odd {
background: none repeat scroll 0 0 #FFFFFF !important;
}
.even {
background: none repeat scroll 0 0 #F9F9F9 !important;
}
.image-preview {
width: 80px;
/*height: 50px;*/
margin-right: 20px;
border: 0;
position: relative;
bottom: -8px;
}
.image-size {
cursor: pointer;
width: 30px;
height: 30px;
display: block;
float: right;
margin: 0 0px 0 6px;
-webkit-touch-callout: none;
-webkit-user-select: none;
-khtml-user-select: none;
-moz-user-select: none;
-ms-user-select: none;
user-select: none;
}
.image-size.increase{
background: url("img/icons30px.png") no-repeat scroll -120px 0px transparent;
}
.image-size.decrease{
background: url("img/icons30px.png") no-repeat scroll -90px 0px transparent;
}
.image-size:hover{
opacity:0.4;
}
.filter-field .postfix {
font-size: 85%;
background: url("img/icons30px.png") no-repeat scroll -60px -240px transparent;
}
#dir-links{
height: 300px;
overflow: scroll;
}
#text-search{
width: 200px;
float: left;
height: 37px;
}
.text-search-box{
float: right;
}
.text-search-box .search-img{
background: url("img/icons30px.png") no-repeat scroll -60px -240px transparent;
width: 30px;
height: 30px;
margin: 3px 10px 0 0;
display: block;
float: left;
}
#dir-links li[clink]{
cursor: pointer;
font-weight: bold;
}
#dir-links li[isfile]{
cursor: default;
font-weight: normal;
}
#dir-links li{
list-style-type: disc;
}
#dir-links{ padding: 5px; background-color: White; margin: 0; }
#dir-links ul{ padding: 0; margin: 0 0 0 10px; }
#dir-links li a{ font-family: Arial; text-decoration: none; color: black; }
#dir-links li a:hover{ color: blue; }
#dir-links li{ list-style: none; background-image: url("img/dotted.gif"); background-repeat: repeat-y; padding: 2px 0 2px 20px; text-indent: -19px; background-position: 9px 0; }
#dir-links li:before{ content: url("img/folder.gif") " "; }
#dir-links li[isfile]:before{ content: url("img/page.gif") " "; }
#dir-links li{ list-style: none; background-image: url("img/dotted.gif"); background-repeat: repeat-y; padding: 2px 0 2px 20px; text-indent: -19px; background-position: 9px 0; }
#dir-links li:last-child{ background-repeat: no-repeat; }
div.breadcrumbs {
margin: 0 8px 0 8px;
font-size: 14px;
font-weight: bold;
height: 30px;
line-height: 30px;
overflow: hidden;
float: left;
color: #666666;
}
div.breadcrumbs a{
color: #666666;
}
.version-info{
text-align: center;
margin: 0;
float: left;
cursor: pointer;
}
#footer {
margin: 50px 0 0 0;
height: 30px;
}