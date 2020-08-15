How do I add button values when the buttons have an array of values?

I am going to show at the top of the tab’s container the insert that was chosen. I’m perplexed as to why this doesn’t show the insert in the span.
In your function, I grabbed the string values in order to repeat them elsewhere in the tab container. That part works.
function assignValues(button) {
const values = getValues(button.value);
if (button.parentNode.classList.contains("grid-divc")) {
cMount = values;
document.getElementById('cInsertChosen').innerHTML = cMount;
document.getElementById('cResults').innerHTML = cMount;
}
Then I attempted to grab the values and put it in cMount and run an if statement to see which insert it matches. If it matches the top left insert, then I want to display that insert at the top of the tab container as well as its matching pair (every insert has a matching pair.) The chosen inserts should display in the Results tab container, too.
function assignValues(button) {
const values = getValues(button.value);
if (button.parentNode.classList.contains("grid-divc")) {
cMount = values;
document.getElementById('cInsertChosen').innerHTML = cMount;
document.getElementById('cResults').innerHTML = cMount;
if (cMount === "-1,1,0.7,0.7") {
var leftImg = 1-corner.png;
var rightImg = 1-corner.png;
document.getElementById("cMountLeft").innerHTML = "<img src='images/" + leftImg + "' class='cMountLeftImg'>";
document.getElementById("cMountRight").innerHTML = "<img src='images/" + rightImg + "' class='cMountRightImg transform1'>";
document.getElementById("cResultsLeft").innerHTML = "<img src='images/" + leftImg + "' class='cMountLeftImg'>";
document.getElementById("cResultsRight").innerHTML = "<img src='images/" + rightImg + "' class='cMountRightImg transform1'>";
document.getElementById("dMountLeft").innerHTML = "<img src='images/" + leftImg + "' class='dMountLeftImg'>";
document.getElementById("dMountRight").innerHTML = "<img src='images/" + rightImg + "' class='dMountRightImg transform1'>";
document.getElementById("dResultsLeft").innerHTML = "<img src='images/" + leftImg + "' class='dMountLeftImg'>";
document.getElementById("dResultsRight").innerHTML = "<img src='images/" + rightImg + "' class='dMountRightImg transform1'>";
}
}
I need to do this for all the buttons in the right two tabs. But there are no images being displayed. No output on the clicks in the console.
<p style="height: 2em"><strong>C Mount</strong>
<br><span id="cInsertChosen"></span><span id="cMountLeft"></span><span id="cMountRight"></span></p>