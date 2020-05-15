How do I add button values when the buttons have an array of values?

I reread all the posts of this thread and the example link (standing alone) does not help.

Two keyboards of 25 keys in various directions (up, down, in, out, right, left) without further explaination is like an icon with little meaning other than to look nice. Without instructions as to what conditions to choose which button, the results do not make intuitive sense. To me it would need an instruction manual or some hands-on OJT to know what to do with those buttons. Or maybe you need an engineering degree to use it.

If the problem is to take the value of a button (comma separated values) and add it to the value of a second button, then I think I understand. The wording of the original request was unclear to me. If there a different way to interpret the OPs original request that I continue to miss? I would be glad to be enlightened.

My code suggestion was not intended to be the final output for the OP as they seem to have the design layout to their liking. That is fine. My code differs in that a running total of all buttons pressed (added, subtracted, added and divided) is displayed. Obviously that could be changed with the button settings and actions when buttons are pressed. along with different CSS settings.

My suggestion removed the need for IDs to each button (one of the OP’s original requests) as well as providing a common function to add the button values (after removing the other mathematical functions). As with any other suggestion (code or otherwise), the OP is welcome to approve or reject or ignore the suggestions. I’ll leave making the display compatible to the OP’s needs with CSS to them. I think I now understand the problem with 4 values for each button to produce a sum for two buttons (either having the same or different values) which was initially unclear to me and was not cleared with the subsequent button keypad displays (links).

I feel I gained some understanding from the posting of 'fengxh’s function. It may not help the OP, but it did help me. In fact, I could see how the underlying setup and solution(s) could be applied to other problems like

a. matrix calculations and display or

b. other summation displays (like: cost, quantity, subtotal, discount, total) or

c. educational tables interactions (add, sub, mult, div, power, exponents, etc).

d. other projects where multiple functions could be accomplished with a single button.

I look forward to continued learning from this forum site in other threads of topics (HTML, JS, CSS, etc.) and I appreciate your insightful analysis. If I have misunderstood the nature of the project with my suggestions, I apologize. I still continue to learn (hopefully)!