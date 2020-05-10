Right now I’ve got the HUGEST smile ever!
I’m eager to work on this … will do so when I get back to work. I’ll post it in the same place. Wow! Many thanks!
How do I add button values when the buttons have an array of values?
I added your code, but I am getting 0 0 0 0 no matter which 2 buttons I press.
You guys went WAY further than I expected. I’ll bet you had fun!
But one thing that is extra: +3 will always be added to the first number (after they are added together) and 1 will always be added to the second pair’s sum.
Sum should be:
cmount[0] + dmount[0] + 3 = X
cmount[1] + dmount[1] + 1 = Y
The [2] and [3] are correct.
Let me have fun figuring this out and I’ll cry Uncle if I get in over my head.
Mostly I aimed to keep each stage as simple as practical, with easy ways at each step to check if successful progress is being made.
OK, no matter what buttons I click, the values are always 0,0,0,0 on the results page and in console.log.
I made a change to adjust the sum of two numbers (this was originally supposed to be there as part of the calculations):
function updateResults(added) {
document.querySelector("#toe").innerHTML = added[0] **+ 3;**
document.querySelector("#antisquat").innerHTML = added[1] **+ 1;**
With these additions, the output is 3,1,0,0. But the 3 and 1 were supposed to be added to the other numbers.
I notice that your explanations for the code and the link grouping of the code are in different orders. Does it matter which order the code is in this case?
Just wondering if that is why the numbers are not being added up.
Your code was this, which assumed I had 5 values:
if (buttonValue.split(",").length > 4) {
return buttonValue.split(",").slice(1, 5);
I changed it to this, since I now have 4 values, the numbers themselves. Is this OK?
if (buttonValue.split(",").length > 4) {
return buttonValue.split(",").slice(0, 4);
Sample button looks like:
<div class="grid-divc" id="ca1"><button value="-1,1,0.7,0.7"><img title="-1,1,0.7,0.7" alt="-1,1,0.7,0.7" class="buttonC" src="images/1-corner.png"></button></div>
If you are not going to be using that type of structure for your values, then different code clearly is needed.
I must go for the day, but will return to take you through things step by step in 24 hours.
Once I added that info back in, it started working just fine! Thank you very much! Please don’t do any more work on this for now.
I am going to show at the top of the tab’s container the insert that was chosen. I’m perplexed as to why this doesn’t show the insert in the span.
In your function, I grabbed the string values in order to repeat them elsewhere in the tab container. That part works.
function assignValues(button) {
const values = getValues(button.value);
if (button.parentNode.classList.contains("grid-divc")) {
cMount = values;
document.getElementById('cInsertChosen').innerHTML = cMount;
document.getElementById('cResults').innerHTML = cMount;
}
Then I attempted to grab the values and put it in cMount and run an if statement to see which insert it matches. If it matches the top left insert, then I want to display that insert at the top of the tab container as well as its matching pair (every insert has a matching pair.) The chosen inserts should display in the Results tab container, too.
function assignValues(button) {
const values = getValues(button.value);
if (button.parentNode.classList.contains("grid-divc")) {
cMount = values;
document.getElementById('cInsertChosen').innerHTML = cMount;
document.getElementById('cResults').innerHTML = cMount;
if (cMount === "-1,1,0.7,0.7") {
var leftImg = 1-corner.png;
var rightImg = 1-corner.png;
document.getElementById("cMountLeft").innerHTML = "<img src='images/" + leftImg + "' class='cMountLeftImg'>";
document.getElementById("cMountRight").innerHTML = "<img src='images/" + rightImg + "' class='cMountRightImg transform1'>";
document.getElementById("cResultsLeft").innerHTML = "<img src='images/" + leftImg + "' class='cMountLeftImg'>";
document.getElementById("cResultsRight").innerHTML = "<img src='images/" + rightImg + "' class='cMountRightImg transform1'>";
document.getElementById("dMountLeft").innerHTML = "<img src='images/" + leftImg + "' class='dMountLeftImg'>";
document.getElementById("dMountRight").innerHTML = "<img src='images/" + rightImg + "' class='dMountRightImg transform1'>";
document.getElementById("dResultsLeft").innerHTML = "<img src='images/" + leftImg + "' class='dMountLeftImg'>";
document.getElementById("dResultsRight").innerHTML = "<img src='images/" + rightImg + "' class='dMountRightImg transform1'>";
}
}
I need to do this for all the buttons in the right two tabs. But there are no images being displayed. No output on the clicks in the console.
<p style="height: 2em"><strong>C Mount</strong>
<br><span id="cInsertChosen"></span><span id="cMountLeft"></span><span id="cMountRight"></span></p>
Can you please supply a test page so that we can use the debugger to investigate things more thoroughly.
Hi Paul,
Here’s a link:
Where your trouble is happening is that the values variable is not a string. It’s an array that contains the separate values instead.
So i need to concatenate the values to build the cMount. Got it.
I wouldn’t say so. Just compare
button.value against your string of numbers instead.
But why compare against numbers? The button could have a data value, that you can more easily use.
<button value="-1,1,0.7,0.7" data-type="insertCenter">
Then you can easily retrieve that from JavaScript:
if (button.dataset.type === "insertCenter") {
...
}
Which makes the code much more understandable than a bunch of mystery numbers.
I’ll try that on Monday. Thanks!
Assuming the values have been concatenated successfully and put in “cMount”, why doesn’t this OR work:
if (cMount === "-1,1,0.7,0.7" | "1,1,0.7,0.7") {
I think that you are working under an incorrect assumption.
The button value has the comma-separate values.
The getValues function converts those into an array of values.
The cMount variable is the array of values.
The cMount variable will never equal any string of numbers, because it’s not a string. It’s an array.
The cMount variable is the wrong variable for you to use.
Maybe you can set a string prop to button, like
<button data-array="1,2,3,4" ></button>, every time you click, begin to calculate the result array, something like below:
function calculateButtonArray(event) {
// here exist a previous string, infer the data of previous button you clicked
const previousString = "1,2,3,4";
const currButton = event.target || window.event.srcElement;
const currString = currButton.getAttribute("data-array");
return combineArray(currString.split(","), previousString.split(","));
}
function combineArray(arrA, arrB) {
return arrA.map((a, index) => a + arrB[index]);
}
May it help you.
I liked your approach to the OPs problem.
It finally made sense to me what the project’s purpose was about.
With that improved understanding, I created the follow TEST program
using the function (modified slightly) to create a simplified button calculator.
Nothing more than my attempt to understand the problem and incorporate 'fengxh’s interesting function.
<!DOCTYPE html><html lang="en"><head><title> Button Array Calculator </title>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width-device-width,initial-scale=1.0, user-scalable=yes"/>
<!--
Idea from: https://www.sitepoint.com/community/t/how-do-i-add-button-values-when-the-buttons-have-an-array-of-values/351566/45
-->
<style>
legend { font-size: 1.5em; background-color: yellow; }
button { width: 8em; font-size: 1.2em; }
.add { background: lime; }
.sub { background: pink; }
.mul { background: cyan; }
.div { background: orange; }
</style>
</head><body>
<fieldset id="btnTable"><legend>Button Array Calculator</legend>
<button class="add" data-array="1,2,3,4">Add: 1,2,3,4</button>
<button class="add" data-array="4,3,2,1">Add: 4,3,2,1</button>
<button class="add" data-array="1,1,1,1">Add: 1,1,1,1</button>
<button class="add" data-array="2,2,2,2">Add: 2,2,2,2</button><br>
<button class="sub" data-array="1,2,3,4">Sub: 1,2,3,4</button>
<button class="sub" data-array="4,3,2,1">Sub: 4,3,2,1</button>
<button class="sub" data-array="1,1,1,1">Sub: 1,1,1,1</button>
<button class="sub" data-array="2,2,2,2">Sub: 2,2,2,2</button><br>
<button class="mul" data-array="1,2,3,4">Mul: 1,2,3,4</button>
<button class="mul" data-array="4,3,2,1">Mul: 4,3,2,1</button>
<button class="mul" data-array="2,2,2,2">Mul: 2,2,2,2</button>
<button class="mul" data-array="3,3,3,3">Mul: 3,3,3,3</button><br>
<button class="div" data-array="1,2,3,4">Div: 1,2,3,4</button>
<button class="div" data-array="4,3,2,1">Div: 4,3,2,1</button>
<button class="div" data-array="2,2,2,2">Div: 2,2,2,2</button>
<button class="div" data-array="3,3,3,3">Div: 3,3,3,3</button>
</fieldset>
<button onclick="console.log('current results: ',accumulatorStr)">Results</button>
<button onclick="accumulatorStr='0,0,0,0';clrBtn()">Clear results</button>
<pre id='demo'></pre>
<script>
const doc = (IDS) => document.getElementById(IDS);
var former = console.log; // retain former actions of console.log
console.log = function(...msg){
former(...msg); // maintains existing logging via the console. (optional)
doc("demo").append(msg.join(' ')+'\n'); // output needs to be specified
}
console.clear();
function btnClear(el) { while (el.firstChild) el.removeChild(el.firstChild); }
function clrBtn() { btnClear(doc('demo')); }
var accumulatorStr = '0,0,0,0'; // running calculations
function calculateButtonArray(event) {
const previousString = accumulatorStr;
const currButton = event.target || window.event.srcElement;
const currString = currButton.getAttribute("data-array");
var accumulator = [0,0,0,0]; // combineArray(currString.split(","), previousString.split(","));
switch (event.className) {
case 'add': accumulator = addArrays(currString.split(","), previousString.split(",")); break;
case 'sub': accumulator = subArrays(currString.split(","), previousString.split(",")); break;
case 'mul': accumulator = mulArrays(currString.split(","), previousString.split(",")); break;
case 'div': accumulator = divArrays(currString.split(","), previousString.split(",")); break;
}
accumulatorStr = accumulator.join(','); // return accumulator;
return accumulatorStr;
}
// different mathematical processes on button arrays
function addArrays(arrB, arrA) { return arrA.map( (a, index) => Number(a) + Number(arrB[index]) ); }
function subArrays(arrB, arrA) { return arrA.map( (a, index) => Number(a) - Number(arrB[index]) ); }
function mulArrays(arrB, arrA) { return arrA.map( (a, index) => Number(a) * Number(arrB[index]) ); }
// avoid division by zero (0) at this time -- causes errors -- add checks
function divArrays(arrB, arrA) { return arrA.map( (a, index) => Number(a) / Number(arrB[index]) ); }
//function sumem(elem) { console.log(calculateButtonArray(elem).join(',')); } // returned numbers
function sumem(elem) { console.log(calculateButtonArray(elem)); } // for returned strings
function init() {
var btns = document.querySelectorAll('#btnTable button');
btns.forEach( function (elem) { elem.addEventListener( 'click', function () { sumem(elem) } ) } );
} init();
</script>
</body></html>
I’m sorry but it seems that you still misunderstand the nature of the project.
His test page might help you to understand things more clearly.
http://www.reedyrace.com/ae/runtime/testing-buttons.html