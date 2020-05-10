How do I add button values when the buttons have an array of values?

Paul_Wilkins: Paul_Wilkins: console.log(values);

I added your code, but I am getting 0 0 0 0 no matter which 2 buttons I press.

You guys went WAY further than I expected. I’ll bet you had fun!

But one thing that is extra: +3 will always be added to the first number (after they are added together) and 1 will always be added to the second pair’s sum.

Sum should be:

cmount[0] + dmount[0] + 3 = X

cmount[1] + dmount[1] + 1 = Y

The [2] and [3] are correct.

Let me have fun figuring this out and I’ll cry Uncle if I get in over my head.