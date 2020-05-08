How do I add button values when the buttons have an array of values?

Because the buttons contain images, using a page event listener won’t be as easy, so instead I’m selecting each buttonC and buttonD element and am using scripting to add the same event handler on to them.

function buttonClickHandler(evt) { evt.preventDefault(); processButton(button); } const buttons = document.querySelectorAll(".buttonC, .buttonD"); buttons.forEach(function (button) { button.addEventListener("click", buttonClickHandler); });

The processButton function that I’m starting with is:

const zeroValues = "none,0,0,0,0"; let cMount = zeroValues; let dMount = zeroValues; function processButton(button) { const values = button.value.split(","); console.log(values); // update either cMount or dMount // add them together }

The plan is to update the cMount and dMount variables, so that other code can then add them together and update the web page.

To update cMount or dMount when a button is clicked, we need to know if the clicked button is in the C or the D section. It’s bad to add classnames on to each button just for that identification, so a different technique must be used to add each event listener. Instead of using buttonC, I’m going to use “.grid-container” which is already in the HTML code.

const buttons = document.querySelectorAll(".grid-container button"); buttons.forEach(function (button) { button.addEventListener("click", buttonClickHandler); });

Because the button contains other elements (such as an image) we need to ensure that we correctly get the button element when an event is triggered. We can use a while loop to step up through parent elements to achieve that.

function buttonClickHandler(evt) { evt.preventDefault(); let el = evt.target; while (el && el.nodeName !== "BUTTON") { el = el.parentNode; } processButton(el); }

It always helps to have infinite loop protection so checking if we have an element first before checking for other things helps to protect us if a button isn’t found. If we end up going up to the body and html parents we’ll eventually get null as a parent, letting us break out of the loop.

We can now check for which C or D section we’re in and assign to either cMount or dMount, and before that a bit of protection against buttons without enough values occurs too, so that addition can still take place in safety.

function getValues(buttonValue) { if (buttonValue.split(",").length > 4) { return buttonValue.split(",").slice(1, 5); } return zeroValues; } function assignValues(button) { const values = getValues(button.value); if (button.parentNode.classList.contains("grid-divc")) { cMount = values; } if (button.parentNode.classList.contains("grid-divd")) { dMount = values; } } function processButton(button) { assignValues(button); console.log({cMount, dMount}); // add them together }

And then we can add them together.

function addButtons(cMount, dMount) { const added = cMount.map(function addTogether(value, index) { return Number(value) + Number(dMount[index]); }); return added; } function processButton(button) { assignValues(button); const added = addButtons(cMount, dMount); }

And lastly update the results panel.

function updateResults(added) { document.querySelector("#toe").innerHTML = added[0]; document.querySelector("#antisquat").innerHTML = added[1]; document.querySelector("#pWidth").innerHTML = added[2]; document.querySelector("#pHeight").innerHTML = added[3]; } function processButton(button) { assignValues(button); const added = addButtons(cMount, dMount); updateResults(added); }

The complete scripting code that we have for adding these buttons together is: