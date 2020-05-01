Instead of 25 different event listeners you can have a single event listener on the page, and give each button a suitable class name. When that page event listener triggers on a click, it can check if the element has the correct class name and pass that element to a function to deal with the button being clicked.
How do I add button values when the buttons have an array of values?
Ah, that is a more logical way to do it. I’ll try this out when I get back to work Monday.
Sample code is:
function processButton(button) {
const values = button.value.split(",");
// do something with button values
}
function pageClickHandler(evt) {
var targ = evt.target;
if (targ.classList.contains("multivalue")) {
processButton(targ);
}
}
document.addEventListener("click", pageClickHandler);
I am missing something. Nothing displays in the innerHTML.
<span id="setcReturn"></span>
<button class="buttonC" value="1_Out,-1,0,0.7,0,1-corner.png,0"><img src="images/1-corner.png"></button>
<script>
function processButton(button) {
const values = button.value.split(",");
document.getElementById("setcReturn").innerHTML = res[0];
}
function pageClickHandler(evt) {
var targ = evt.target;
if (targ.classList.contains("buttonC")) {
processButton(targ);
}
}
document.addEventListener("click", pageClickHandler);
</script>
I suspect values[0] is wrong.
There are 2 sets of 25 buttons each. I need to process each set separately, so I cannot use “button.” I suspect I’ll eventually need to replace
const btn = document.querySelector('button');
with
const btnC = document.getElementsByClass('buttonC');
Can you please supply some example HTML code of the buttons, so that I may more effectively test the JavaScript code with them.
The first one has all the data in it. The others do not, but will have similar data. Tomorrow I can post it online without my company stuff if you like.
<div class="grid-divc" id="ca1"><button class="buttonC" value="1_Out_Up,-1,1,0.7,0.7,1-corner.png,0"><img src="[images/1-corner.png](https://www.reedyrace.com/ae/runtime/images/1-corner.png)"></button></div>
<div class="grid-divc" id="ca2"><button value=""><img src="[images/1-5-Lcorner.png](https://www.reedyrace.com/ae/runtime/images/1-5-Lcorner.png)"></button></div>
<div class="grid-divc" id="ca3"><button value=""><img src="[images/1-center.png](https://www.reedyrace.com/ae/runtime/images/1-center.png)"></button></div>
<div class="grid-divc" id="ca4"><button value=""><img src="[images/1-5-Rcorner.png](https://www.reedyrace.com/ae/runtime/images/1-5-Rcorner.png)"></button></div>
<div class="grid-divc" id="ca5"><button value=""><img src="[images/1-corner.png](https://www.reedyrace.com/ae/runtime/images/1-corner.png)" style="transform: rotate(90deg);"></button></div>
yes okay, that will be handy.
http://www.reedyrace.com/ae/runtime/buttton-array.html
Here it is online.
Thanks. I see that you have a bunch of var states for insert 1/5 in/out/up/down, and separate buttons for left right corner center. You will need to place the information in those var statements into the value attribute of each button.
I did just two to get the code working. I could add all the other information at my leisure. But none of it would work without getting the code working.
I see that one button has a value of “1_Out_Up,-1,1,0.7,0.7,1-corner.png,0” and the only other button has a value of “d-mount”.
Addition is not possible in that circumstance.
I guess I erred in not add all the code to all the buttons. I was only working on the C mount tab first.
Let me know when we’re ready to go with something that’s suitable to be used.
I presume that only one button from each section (C and D) can be selected at a time?
Only one button from c, then one from d, then the four numbers will be added and displayed in Results.
Because the buttons contain images, using a page event listener won’t be as easy, so instead I’m selecting each buttonC and buttonD element and am using scripting to add the same event handler on to them.
function buttonClickHandler(evt) {
evt.preventDefault();
processButton(button);
}
const buttons = document.querySelectorAll(".buttonC, .buttonD");
buttons.forEach(function (button) {
button.addEventListener("click", buttonClickHandler);
});
The processButton function that I’m starting with is:
const zeroValues = "none,0,0,0,0";
let cMount = zeroValues;
let dMount = zeroValues;
function processButton(button) {
const values = button.value.split(",");
console.log(values);
// update either cMount or dMount
// add them together
}
The plan is to update the cMount and dMount variables, so that other code can then add them together and update the web page.
To update cMount or dMount when a button is clicked, we need to know if the clicked button is in the C or the D section. It’s bad to add classnames on to each button just for that identification, so a different technique must be used to add each event listener. Instead of using buttonC, I’m going to use “.grid-container” which is already in the HTML code.
const buttons = document.querySelectorAll(".grid-container button");
buttons.forEach(function (button) {
button.addEventListener("click", buttonClickHandler);
});
Because the button contains other elements (such as an image) we need to ensure that we correctly get the button element when an event is triggered. We can use a while loop to step up through parent elements to achieve that.
function buttonClickHandler(evt) {
evt.preventDefault();
let el = evt.target;
while (el && el.nodeName !== "BUTTON") {
el = el.parentNode;
}
processButton(el);
}
It always helps to have infinite loop protection so checking if we have an element first before checking for other things helps to protect us if a button isn’t found. If we end up going up to the body and html parents we’ll eventually get null as a parent, letting us break out of the loop.
We can now check for which C or D section we’re in and assign to either cMount or dMount, and before that a bit of protection against buttons without enough values occurs too, so that addition can still take place in safety.
function getValues(buttonValue) {
if (buttonValue.split(",").length > 4) {
return buttonValue.split(",").slice(1, 5);
}
return zeroValues;
}
function assignValues(button) {
const values = getValues(button.value);
if (button.parentNode.classList.contains("grid-divc")) {
cMount = values;
}
if (button.parentNode.classList.contains("grid-divd")) {
dMount = values;
}
}
function processButton(button) {
assignValues(button);
console.log({cMount, dMount});
// add them together
}
And then we can add them together.
function addButtons(cMount, dMount) {
const added = cMount.map(function addTogether(value, index) {
return Number(value) + Number(dMount[index]);
});
return added;
}
function processButton(button) {
assignValues(button);
const added = addButtons(cMount, dMount);
}
And lastly update the results panel.
function updateResults(added) {
document.querySelector("#toe").innerHTML = added[0];
document.querySelector("#antisquat").innerHTML = added[1];
document.querySelector("#pWidth").innerHTML = added[2];
document.querySelector("#pHeight").innerHTML = added[3];
}
function processButton(button) {
assignValues(button);
const added = addButtons(cMount, dMount);
updateResults(added);
}
The complete scripting code that we have for adding these buttons together is:
const zeroValues = [0, 0, 0, 0];
let cMount = zeroValues;
let dMount = zeroValues;
function getValues(buttonValue) {
if (buttonValue.split(",").length > 4) {
return buttonValue.split(",").slice(1, 5);
}
return zeroValues;
}
function assignValues(button) {
const values = getValues(button.value);
if (button.parentNode.classList.contains("grid-divc")) {
cMount = values;
}
if (button.parentNode.classList.contains("grid-divd")) {
dMount = values;
}
}
function addButtons(cMount, dMount) {
const added = cMount.map(function addTogether(value, index) {
return Number(value) + Number(dMount[index]);
});
return added;
}
function updateResults(added) {
document.querySelector("#toe").innerHTML = added[0];
document.querySelector("#antisquat").innerHTML = added[1];
document.querySelector("#pWidth").innerHTML = added[2];
document.querySelector("#pHeight").innerHTML = added[3];
}
function processButton(button) {
assignValues(button);
const added = addButtons(cMount, dMount);
updateResults(added);
}
function buttonClickHandler(evt) {
evt.preventDefault();
let el = evt.target;
while (el && el.nodeName !== "BUTTON") {
el = el.parentNode;
}
processButton(el);
}
var buttons = document.querySelectorAll(".grid-container button");
buttons.forEach(function (button) {
button.addEventListener("click", buttonClickHandler, false);
});
Right now I’ve got the HUGEST smile ever!
I’m eager to work on this … will do so when I get back to work. I’ll post it in the same place. Wow! Many thanks!
I added your code, but I am getting 0 0 0 0 no matter which 2 buttons I press.
You guys went WAY further than I expected. I’ll bet you had fun!
But one thing that is extra: +3 will always be added to the first number (after they are added together) and 1 will always be added to the second pair’s sum.
Sum should be:
cmount[0] + dmount[0] + 3 = X
cmount[1] + dmount[1] + 1 = Y
The [2] and [3] are correct.
Let me have fun figuring this out and I’ll cry Uncle if I get in over my head.
Mostly I aimed to keep each stage as simple as practical, with easy ways at each step to check if successful progress is being made.
OK, no matter what buttons I click, the values are always 0,0,0,0 on the results page and in console.log.
I made a change to adjust the sum of two numbers (this was originally supposed to be there as part of the calculations):
function updateResults(added) {
document.querySelector("#toe").innerHTML = added[0] **+ 3;**
document.querySelector("#antisquat").innerHTML = added[1] **+ 1;**
With these additions, the output is 3,1,0,0. But the 3 and 1 were supposed to be added to the other numbers.