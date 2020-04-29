How do I add button values when the buttons have an array of values?

Each button has all 4 values. in code they might look like an array (if that’s the best way to show them).

There are 2 sets of 25 buttons for an engineer to tap, tap a button in one set, then tap on in the other. The engineer needs to press one button in each set.

Each button returns 4 values. The four values for each button are added together, seta[0] + setb[0], seta[1] + setb[1], and so on, to get all four measurements, which are then displayed.

If you look at JS calculators, each button retrieves only one value. How do I get a button to return all four values so I can add them up?