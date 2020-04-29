How do I add button values when the buttons have an array of values?

#7

It would be a lot easier to understand if you had some HTML code of the layout.
This is only a guess, but you might be able to modify it to your needs.

I turned ‘Paul_Wilkins’ answer into a function rather than direct execution
and I abbreviated you array names because I am such a poor typist …
The code might be compressed further with more comprehensive understanding of your needs.

See if this of any help. :slight_smile:

<!DOCTYPE html><html lang="en"><head><title> Array Additions </title>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width-device-width,initial-scale=1.0, user-scalable=yes"/>
<!-- From: https://www.sitepoint.com/community/t/how-do-i-add-button-values-when-the-buttons-have-an-array-of-values/351566/5 -->

<style>
 html { box-sizing: border-box; }
 *, *:before, *:after { box-sizing: inherit; }

 fieldset { display: flex; flex-wrap: wrap; }
 span { flex: 1 0 25%; }
</style>

</head><body>

<fieldset> <legend>Addition</legend>
 <span><button onclick="msg('btn0', answers(a, b))">Answers</button> <pre id="btn0"></pre></span>
 <span><button onclick="msg('btn1', answers(b, c))">Answers</button> <pre id="btn1"></pre></span>
 <span><button onclick="msg('btn2', answers(c, d))">Answers</button> <pre id="btn2"></pre></span>
 <span><button onclick="msg('btn3', answers(d, e))">Answers</button> <pre id="btn3"></pre></span>

 <span><button onclick="msg('btn4', answers(a, c))">Answers</button> <pre id="btn4"></pre></span>
 <span><button onclick="msg('btn5', answers(b, d))">Answers</button> <pre id="btn5"></pre></span>
 <span><button onclick="msg('btn6', answers(c, e))">Answers</button> <pre id="btn6"></pre></span>
 <span><button onclick="msg('btn7', answers(d, a))">Answers</button> <pre id="btn7"></pre></span>
</fieldset>

<script>
const doc = (IDS) => document.getElementById(IDS);
const msg = (IDS, ...message) => doc(IDS).innerHTML += message.join(' ');
console.clear();

a = ["1", "0",   "-0.7", "0"];
b = ["1", "0.5", "-0.7", "0.35"];
c = ["2", "0.5", "-1.4", "0.35"];
d = ["3", "1",   "-2.1", "0.7"];
e = ["6", "1.5", "-3.5", "1.05"];

  function answers(a,b) {
    var result = a.map(function addTogether(aItem, index) {
      const bItem = b[index];
      return (Number(aItem) + Number(bItem)).toFixed(2);
    });
    return `${[...a]} \n${[...b]} \n${[...result]}`;
  }

</script>

</body></html>
#8

There are several ways of doing this. Can you please give us a better idea about how people will use the page? As that can give us a better way of choosing an approach that’s more suitable to to the intended usage.

#9

Each button has all 4 values. in code they might look like an array (if that’s the best way to show them).

There are 2 sets of 25 buttons for an engineer to tap, tap a button in one set, then tap on in the other. The engineer needs to press one button in each set.

Each button returns 4 values. The four values for each button are added together, seta[0] + setb[0], seta[1] + setb[1], and so on, to get all four measurements, which are then displayed.

If you look at JS calculators, each button retrieves only one value. How do I get a button to return all four values so I can add them up?

#10

You can put them in the value attribute, potentially comma-separated so that when JavaScript retrieves those values, it can easily split them up.

#11

So I’ll make 25 event listeners, one for each button. One will be tapped. Somehow I grab that particular response, then the same with the 2nd set’s button.

#12

Instead of 25 different event listeners you can have a single event listener on the page, and give each button a suitable class name. When that page event listener triggers on a click, it can check if the element has the correct class name and pass that element to a function to deal with the button being clicked.

#13

Ah, that is a more logical way to do it. I’ll try this out when I get back to work Monday.

#14

Sample code is:

function processButton(button) {
    const values = button.value.split(",");
    // do something with button values
}
function pageClickHandler(evt) {
    var targ = evt.target;
    if (targ.classList.contains("multivalue")) {
        processButton(targ);
    }
}
document.addEventListener("click", pageClickHandler);
#15

I am missing something. Nothing displays in the innerHTML.

<span id="setcReturn"></span>

<button class="buttonC" value="1_Out,-1,0,0.7,0,1-corner.png,0"><img src="images/1-corner.png"></button>

 <script>
function processButton(button) {
    const values = button.value.split(",");
	document.getElementById("setcReturn").innerHTML = res[0];
}
function pageClickHandler(evt) {
    var targ = evt.target;
    if (targ.classList.contains("buttonC")) {
        processButton(targ);
    }
}
document.addEventListener("click", pageClickHandler);
</script>

I suspect values[0] is wrong.

#16

There are 2 sets of 25 buttons each. I need to process each set separately, so I cannot use “button.” I suspect I’ll eventually need to replace
const btn = document.querySelector('button');
with
const btnC = document.getElementsByClass('buttonC');

#17

Can you please supply some example HTML code of the buttons, so that I may more effectively test the JavaScript code with them.

#18

The first one has all the data in it. The others do not, but will have similar data. Tomorrow I can post it online without my company stuff if you like.

<div class="grid-divc" id="ca1"><button class="buttonC" value="1_Out_Up,-1,1,0.7,0.7,1-corner.png,0"><img src="[images/1-corner.png](https://www.reedyrace.com/ae/runtime/images/1-corner.png)"></button></div>

<div class="grid-divc" id="ca2"><button value=""><img src="[images/1-5-Lcorner.png](https://www.reedyrace.com/ae/runtime/images/1-5-Lcorner.png)"></button></div>

<div class="grid-divc" id="ca3"><button value=""><img src="[images/1-center.png](https://www.reedyrace.com/ae/runtime/images/1-center.png)"></button></div>

<div class="grid-divc" id="ca4"><button value=""><img src="[images/1-5-Rcorner.png](https://www.reedyrace.com/ae/runtime/images/1-5-Rcorner.png)"></button></div>

<div class="grid-divc" id="ca5"><button value=""><img src="[images/1-corner.png](https://www.reedyrace.com/ae/runtime/images/1-corner.png)" style="transform: rotate(90deg);"></button></div>
#19

yes okay, that will be handy.

#20

http://www.reedyrace.com/ae/runtime/buttton-array.html
Here it is online.

#21

Thanks. I see that you have a bunch of var states for insert 1/5 in/out/up/down, and separate buttons for left right corner center. You will need to place the information in those var statements into the value attribute of each button.

#22

I did just two to get the code working. I could add all the other information at my leisure. But none of it would work without getting the code working.

#23

I see that one button has a value of “1_Out_Up,-1,1,0.7,0.7,1-corner.png,0” and the only other button has a value of “d-mount”.

Addition is not possible in that circumstance.

#24

I guess I erred in not add all the code to all the buttons. I was only working on the C mount tab first.

#25

Let me know when we’re ready to go with something that’s suitable to be used.

I presume that only one button from each section (C and D) can be selected at a time?

#26

Only one button from c, then one from d, then the four numbers will be added and displayed in Results.