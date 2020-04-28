How do I add button values when the buttons have an array of values?

This is really helpful for the coding work later on! But it’s not addressing the issue I’m having.

How do I map each button to a variable so that when they tap a button, my code will access the right 4 values to add? Every button has a different ID and set of variables.

If I made a select list, then it is easy, because the list has one name/ID and the variable name will be in the item selected. If there were only two buttons, then the two are ready to add together because there are only two IDs. But how do you do it with 25 unrelated buttons where every button has its own ID?

In my code on this page, I have var a = insert1_In, but it could be 24 other names because there are 25 buttons involved, not 2.

I hope this makes my problem clearer. Each button doesn’t stand for one number but 4.