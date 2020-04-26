How do I add button values when the buttons have an array of values?

I have 25 buttons. Each button has 4 values. When the user clicks on two buttons, then the corresponding values are added together.

One button might be values:

insert1_In = ["1", "0", "-0.7", "0"];

A second button might be values:

insert1_In_5_Up = ["1", "0.5", "-0.7", "0.35"];

I would need to add:

var a = insert1_In; var b = insert1_In_5_Up; var c0 = a[0] + b [0]; var c1 = a[1] + b [1]; var c2 = a[2] + b [2]; var c3 = a[3] + b [3];

Then I would use innerHTML to display the value on the page.

How do I grab the value of a < button > and attach it to the proper array of values so I can add them together? I might be going about this the wrong way.