How do I add animationend event initial-fade to the makeManageUI function?

In the demo code the blue play button triggers initial-fade, instead, in my code I am working on, I want it to be the exit button that triggers initial-fade.

All I am doing is, instead of having the play button trigger the initial-fade,

it will be the .exit button instead that will do that.

I’m trying to set it up similarly to how it was done in this demo code, but I am getting all confused on how to do it.

However it was done in there, I’m trying to replicate it.

The only difference being, in my code I am working on, it’s being done entirely through the exit button.

The exit button is triggering the inital-fade.

The .exit button is located on the screen as an X with a circle around it.

How the initial-fade works is that it fades out the body.

Inside the demo code, the animation end function from there would be removed, and then added to this function in the code I am working on:

const manageUI = (function makeManageUI() {

Here is the demo code: https://jsfiddle.net/kcr3n01e/

In the demo code the initial-fade is triggered through the play button itself.

The initial-fade is what I am having trouble with figuring out how to add to my code.

Here is my code I am working on: https://jsfiddle.net/8zrqp59k/

The initial-fade is being triggered through the exit button, not the play button.

In the html, this hide would be removed.

<div class="container2 hide">

The stuff in here would be removed I think:

function exitClickHandler() { const thewrap = document.querySelector(".container2"); show(thewrap); const cover = document.querySelector(".container1"); hide(cover);

Here is the css that would be used:

.initial-fade { animation: initial-fade 500ms ease forwards; } @keyframes initial-fade { to { opacity: 0; } }

Some of this css may be needed in my code, also modified.

.inner-container { display: none; } /* when container is active hide the cssPlay and show the inner container*/ .container.active .cover { display: none; } .container.active .inner-container { display: flex; } .container.active .inner-container.curtain { display: block; }

Here is the javascript part what would get added, along with other things I think from the demo code.

function animationEndHandler(evt) { const animationName = evt.animationName; if (animationName === "initial-fade") { body.classList.remove("initial-fade"); showCover(currentPlayButton); } } function coverClickHandler(evt) { currentPlayButton = evt.currentTarget; body.classList.add("initial-fade"); } body.addEventListener("animationend", animationEndHandler);

It would be added to this function of my code:

const manageUI = (function makeManageUI() {

Which is there the exit handler is located.

How that part of the code is supposed to work is, after clicking the exit button, the initial-fade should be triggered.

That is this part: