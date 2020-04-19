How do i add a column to my HTML Table using JavaScript

I am trying to add to my HTML table using JavaScript.

what I want is to have an added column to the lines that the answer (3rd Column) is not correct. This column needs the proper answer and it needs the background to be changed.

<!doctype html> <html> <head> <title>Jasmine Lusty Assignment 4</title> <style> html, body { font-family: arial; } table { border-collapse: collapse; width: 80%; margin: 1em; } td,th { border: solid grey 1px; padding: 5px; } th { background-color: #7fffd5; } td { text-align: center; } .badAnswer { background-color: #f47c6f; } </style> </head> <body> <!-- Math ----> <h1>Math!</h1> <table id='table-math'> <thead> <tr> <th> 1st Number </th> <th> 2nd Number </th> <th> Answer </th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>5</td> <td>3</td> <td> 8</td> </tr> <tr> <td>7</td> <td>6</td> <td>13</td> </tr> <tr> <td>5</td> <td>5</td> <td>10</td> </tr> <!-- Needs Proper Answer (11) ---> <tr> <td>8</td> <td>3</td> <td>13</td> </tr> <tr> <td>4</td> <td>7</td> <td>11</td> </tr> <tr> <td>3</td> <td>9</td> <td>12</td> </tr> <!-- Needs Proper Answer (13)---> <tr> <td>8</td> <td>5</td> <td>12</td> </tr> <tr> <td>2</td> <td>6</td> <td> 8</td> </tr> <tr> <td>5</td> <td>9</td> <td>14</td> </tr> <tr> <td>6</td> <td>6</td> <td>12</td> </tr> </tbody> </table> <script language="javascript" type="text/javascript"> const tableMath = document.getElementById('table-math'); for (let line=1; line < tableMath.rows.length; line++) { if ( tableMath.rows[line].cells[2].textContent != tableMath.rows[line].cells[3].textContent ) { tableMath.rows[line].cells[3].classList.add('badAnswer') } } </script> </body> </html>

Thanks for the Help!