I accidentally started a thread in css/html forum, should have been in the PHP forum. How do I create a newline BEFORE the %s (right after “for:”) in the following code I pulled from woocommerce? Thank you!

echo wp_kses_post( apply_filters( 'woocommerce_cart_no_shipping_available_html', sprintf( esc_html__( 'No shipping options were found for: %s.' , 'woocommerce' ) . ' ', '<strong>' . esc_html( $formatted_destination ) . '</strong>' ) ) ) ;