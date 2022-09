Latest WP and a plugin named My Calendar https://wordpress.org/plugins/my-calendar/

When creating an event, the plugin automatically turns the title into a link that pops up a window meant for further info. Probably nice, I don’t know.

But I don’t want or need any links or popups. I simply want a word to be seen on a date. Have spent a day trying to figure out how to disable this obnoxious “linkification” to no avail.

Can someone here help out?