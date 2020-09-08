How did Howtogeek achive a 100 score in Google page speed insights

I wanted to improve my WordPress website speed and wanted to get around 100 score on Google page speed insights.
I have read a lot of suggestions and articles. But nothing helped to get a 100 score in Google page speed insights.
When I don’t place ads, the score and the speed is good. But when I place ads the score and page speed is not good.
I have tried different servers. At present, I am using dedicated servers. The speed is good but not with the ads.
I have checked howtogeek website page
https://www.howtogeek.com/686952/how-to-manage-startup-programs-on-ubuntu-linux/
on Pingdom and google page speed insights.
They achieved a 100 score in google page speed and less the one second in Pingdom. They run ads and the page size is over 3 MB and the number of requests are over 400.
Can anyone tell me how they have achieved that speed and a 100 score in google page speed insights?
I very much doubt you’ll be able to get a high score using WordPress. WP itself is not particularly efficient, and almost every plugin you install will slow the site further.
The page you mention is probably not one to aim for anyway as it has an extremely poor rating with GTMetrix.