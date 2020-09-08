How did Howtogeek achive a 100 score in Google page speed insights

I wanted to improve my WordPress website speed and wanted to get around 100 score on Google page speed insights.

I have read a lot of suggestions and articles. But nothing helped to get a 100 score in Google page speed insights.

When I don’t place ads, the score and the speed is good. But when I place ads the score and page speed is not good.

I have tried different servers. At present, I am using dedicated servers. The speed is good but not with the ads.

I have checked howtogeek website page https://www.howtogeek.com/686952/how-to-manage-startup-programs-on-ubuntu-linux/

on Pingdom and google page speed insights.

They achieved a 100 score in google page speed and less the one second in Pingdom. They run ads and the page size is over 3 MB and the number of requests are over 400.

Can anyone tell me how they have achieved that speed and a 100 score in google page speed insights?